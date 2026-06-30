Driven by the Digital Detox Trend, Paint by Canvas Marks Four Years of Helping Adults Unplug Globally

HELSINKI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As screen fatigue hits an all-time high, the e-commerce pioneer leverages four years of consumer insights, an exceptional 50% customer return rate, and over 50,000 custom kits sold to share a heart-centered approach to screen-free evening routines.

In an era dominated by constant connectivity and the habitual "nightly scroll," a growing counter-movement is quietly reclaiming the bedroom environment. Today, European e-commerce company CurCela Oy, operating Paint by Canvas online store, celebrates a four-year milestone of driving the global digital detox trend by helping thousands of adults swap late-night screen time for tactile, analog creativity.

The spark for Paint by Canvas was born during a quiet afternoon when the company's founder was coloring with his goddaughter, prompting the question: Why don't adults have something like this? But better—something personal, made from their own photos? That single realization—that people needed a way to turn their favorite memories into frame-worthy art with zero talent required—led to the brand's launch.

Today, what began as a simple idea has grown into a global community. Paint by Canvas has delivered over 50,000 custom kits worldwide. Proving that this is far more than a passing trend, over 50% of their customers regularly return to create new paintings, citing the experience as a vital tool for daily stress management.

"Digital fatigue is real, and the blue light from our devices disrupts our ability to wind down," says the founder of Paint by Canvas. "People aren't just looking for art; they are looking for a psychological off-switch. Engaging your hands in a tactile activity like painting a cherished memory relieves stress much like a puzzle, but it ends with a beautiful piece of art you are proud to display."

About CurCela Oy

Founded 2022, CurCela Oy is a Finnish-based e-commerce company dedicated to promoting adult wellness through analog hobbies. Under its premier brand, Paint by Canvas, the company has grown into a globally trusted provider of custom, premium paint-by-numbers kits. Driven by a close-knit team of 5–10 people, the brand has helped over 50,000 customers worldwide transform their favorite memories into frame-worthy art.

For more information, visit https://paintbycanvas.com.