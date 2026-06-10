Drip Irrigation Market worth $10.52 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the drip irrigation market is projected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2031 from USD 6.72 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2026 to 2031.

Drip Irrigation Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.72 billion

USD 6.72 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.52 billion

USD 10.52 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 9.4%

Drip Irrigation Market Trends & Insights:

The global drip irrigation market is experiencing significant growth due to heightened concerns about water scarcity, a rising adoption of precision agriculture practices, and an increasing demand for sustainable irrigation infrastructure in the agricultural sector. Drip irrigation systems are being increasingly implemented across various crop types, including field crops, fruits and vegetables, plantation crops, orchards, vineyards, and greenhouse cultivation. These systems enhance water-use efficiency, optimize fertilizer application, and improve crop productivity while minimizing resource wastage.

By region, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 45.1% of the market in 2025.

By emitter/dripper type, the inline emitters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

By application, the surface applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

By component, the drip mainlines/drip tubes segment is expected to dominate the market.

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The global market for drip irrigation is experiencing significant growth due to increased awareness of water scarcity, the rising adoption of precision farming, and a growing demand for improved efficiency in agricultural irrigation infrastructure. Drip irrigation systems are widely used in various agricultural sectors, including field crops, fruits & vegetables, plantation crops, orchards, vineyards, and greenhouse farming. These systems enhance water-use efficiency, optimize fertilizer usage, and improve crop yields while minimizing resource wastage.

Governments in major agricultural countries such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa are actively promoting micro-irrigation technologies through subsidies, modernization campaigns, and initiatives aimed at sustainable farming practices. Additionally, rapid advancements in smart irrigation solutions, including automated irrigation controllers, connected monitoring systems, machine-learning-based irrigation scheduling, and fertigation platforms, are driving global market growth.

Investments in digital cropping ecosystems, climate-resilient production systems, and efficient water application techniques are likely to support the sustainable expansion of the global drip irrigation industry in the near future.

The vegetable crops segment held the second-largest market share in 2025.

The vegetable crops segment is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global drip irrigation market. This growth is driven by the increasing cultivation of high-value vegetable crops and the rising adoption of efficient irrigation systems that improve crop quality and consistency, boost crop yields, and enhance overall water-use efficiency. Drip irrigation methods are widely utilized for a variety of vegetable crops, including tomatoes, cabbage, cauliflower, onions, cucumbers, potatoes, and chilies. These techniques involve applying precise amounts of water and nutrients for high-value crops that typically have narrow profit margins, higher plant densities, and shorter harvesting periods.

Currently, the segment is experiencing significant growth due to several factors: increasing water scarcity, heightened demand for both the quantity and quality of irrigation, the need to minimize fertilizer waste through fertigation systems, and the global shift towards greenhouse cultivation and protected farming.

Additionally, advanced technologies such as automation, pressure-compensating drippers, and micro-irrigation controllers are being rapidly implemented in vegetable farms to maximize returns. The growing importance of fresh vegetables in global diets, export-driven farm production, and the increasing adoption of improved micro-irrigation infrastructure by governments are also significantly contributing to the segment's growth across various countries.

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The subsurface applications segment is expected to witness strong market expansion during the forecast period.

The subsurface applications segment of the global drip irrigation market is expected to grow rapidly. This growth is mainly due to its efficiency in saving water, reducing evaporation losses, and minimizing water wastage compared to traditional surface irrigation systems. A subsurface drip irrigation system delivers water directly below the soil surface, close to the plant's root zone. This method facilitates precise moisture management and nutrient delivery to field crops, orchards, vineyards, and plantation crops. Additionally, it helps to reduce weeds, soil erosion, and water runoff, thereby enhancing farm productivity and operational sustainability.

This segment is gaining traction in agricultural areas experiencing water shortages and stressed irrigation infrastructure. There is a growing need to improve groundwater preservation alongside the increasing adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices. The subsurface irrigation system also supports nutrient application through fertigation while limiting weed growth, reducing spray drift, and minimizing surface runoff, which can cause soil erosion and undermine overall farm efficiency.

Furthermore, increasing spending on irrigation automation and advanced irrigation technologies, along with a rising preference for water-saving and automated irrigation solutions, will further boost this segment's growth in the coming years. The implementation of innovative technologies, including pressure-compensating emitters, anti-root intrusion technology, durable underground drip tubing, remote irrigation monitoring, and water-application controls, is also expected to accelerate the adoption of subsurface drip irrigation systems in the near future.

North America is projected to be the second fastest-growing region for the drip irrigation market during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to be the second-fastest-growing market for drip irrigation, following Asia Pacific. This growth is primarily fueled by increased investments in sustainable irrigation infrastructure, heightened public awareness of water conservation practices, and the growing use of precision agriculture solutions. Countries like the US and Canada are seeing a significant deployment of advanced drip irrigation networks across various applications, including field crops, high-value orchards, landscape irrigation, dairy farms, vineyards, and greenhouse cultivation, particularly on barren, silty, and coarse-textured soils.

The increasing pressure to use water effectively, amid frequent droughts, declining water tables, and unpredictable climate changes, is driving global demand for optimized drip irrigation methods. In addition, rising labor costs and growing demand for premium-quality agricultural products are encouraging the adoption of automated, energy-efficient water management solutions that enhance farm productivity while reducing water costs.

The North American region is also experiencing a rise in smart drip irrigation systems, propelled by rapid technological innovation and the presence of major irrigation equipment manufacturers and precision agriculture technology providers. The increasing use of IoT-enabled smart irrigation controllers, artificial intelligence-driven irrigation scheduling software, sensor-based moisture management devices, and automated fertigation systems is accelerating the adoption of these smart technologies in large agribusinesses.

Local government initiatives aimed at promoting water conservation, sustainable farming practices, and the modernization of irrigation infrastructure are further driving market demand. Additionally, the transition of greenhouses, controlled environment agricultural projects, and specialty crop farms to modern drip irrigation systems is contributing to this demand in the region. Significant investments in digital agriculture ecosystems, climate-resilient farm management practices, and connected farm solutions are establishing North America as a preferred investment hub in the global drip irrigation market.

Top Companies in the Drip Irrigation Market

The report profiles key players such as Netafim (Israel), Rivulis (Israel), The Toro Company (US), Hunter Industries (US), Valmont Industries Inc. (US), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd. (India), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment (Xiamen) (China), Irriline Technologies (Canada), K-Rain Manufacturing (US), Shanghai Irrist Corp. (China), Antelco (Australia), Microjet Irrigation System (India), Metzer (Israel), Grupo Chamartin S.A. (Spain), AZUD (Spain), DripWorks (US), Irritec S.p.A. (Italy), KSNM Drip (India), GoldenKey (UAE), Agrodrip (Greece), Irrigation Drip Canada (Canada), Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd (India), Bharat Drip Irrigation & Agro (India), and Global Irrigation Inc. (US).

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