DOXEE NAMED A LEADER IN THE 2026 SPARK MATRIX™ REPORT BY QKS GROUP FOR CUSTOMER COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT

The confirmation of its position as a Leader reinforces the development strategy

of the Doxee Platform®, the European cloud-native platform that integrates

intelligent automation, AI and customer engagement

MODENA, Italy, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doxee S.p.A. – a high-tech multinational leader in Customer Communications Management and Customer Experience Management solutions – today announced that it has been recognised as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communications Management (CCM) 2026, published by QKS Group, an international research and advisory firm specialising in the strategic analysis of technology markets.

The recognition confirms the strength of the development strategy of the Doxee Platform®, the proprietary cloud-native platform that supports enterprises and Public Administrations in the advanced management of customer communications, integrating within a single ecosystem intelligent automation, AI-driven personalisation, customer engagement and integration with enterprise systems.

The SPARK Matrix™ study evaluates the leading CCM solution providers globally based on two key criteria: technology excellence and customer impact. In this context, Doxee stood out for the comprehensiveness of its offering and its ability to transform traditional communication into an interactive, personalised and measurable digital experience.

Among the distinctive elements highlighted by the analysts is the ability of the Doxee Platform® to integrate personalised interactive microsites and personalised videos within a single platform developed entirely in Europe, enabling organisations to evolve from traditional document management towards a more engaging digital communication model, focused on customer dialogue and measurable results.

The report further highlights how this approach represents strategic value for organisations operating in regulated sectors, such as utilities, telecommunications, insurance and Public Administration, where regulatory compliance, data security and technological sovereignty are becoming increasingly critical requirements in digital transformation processes.

Sergio Muratori Casali, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Doxee, commented: "Being recognised by QKS Group as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for Customer Communications Management 2026 confirms the validity of the strategy guiding the evolution of the Doxee Platform® towards 2030: a sovereign European platform for agentic communication, capable of integrating intelligent automation, AI-based personalisation, interaction management and predictive capabilities, together with integration with enterprise systems, within a single ecosystem. For organisations operating in regulated markets, this means being able to rely on communications designed to meet the needs of the agentic era. This recognition strengthens our commitment to offering enterprises intuitive, scalable and reliable solutions to build increasingly effective relationships with their customers."

Saurabh Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, added: "Doxee distinguishes itself in this evaluation through two capabilities with no equivalent across the vendors we assessed: interactive personalised microsites and personalised video, both built as Doxee's own technology and operating on the same platform as the document estate. This extends customer communication beyond static documents into measurable engagement, while remaining within a platform built and owned entirely in Europe. For regulated enterprises in utilities, telecommunications, insurance, and the public sector, that combination of differentiated engagement and sovereign compliance is what defines its leadership."

Read full report: https://info.doxee.com/en/spark-matrix-leader-qks-group

DOXEE

Doxee is a high-tech multinational company, a leader in the Customer Communications Management and Customer Experience Management markets. Thanks to the Doxee Platform®, a cloud-native platform entirely designed on a multi-cloud architecture, Doxee supports companies in managing all their communications and omnichannel interactions with customers, with the aim of promoting digital transformation and dematerialisation processes, targeting primarily the Enterprise market and Public Administration. To support the evolution of the Doxee Platform®, Doxee has invested approximately 20% of its revenue in Research and Development for over 10 years, confirming the Company's commitment to pursuing its strategic objectives in product and process innovation.

Doxee is an innovative SME, a Benefit Corporation and certified B Corp, structured as a "One Company" at European level with a broad portfolio of highly innovative products, operating in national and international markets, particularly in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and CEE (Central and Eastern Europe). For further information: www.doxee.com

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER – DOXEE

Sergio Muratori Casali

(+39) 059 88680

investor.relations@doxee.com



MEDIA RELATIONS – CDR Communication

Sara Grattieri

(+39) 342-6622554

sara.grattieri@cdr-communication.it



INVESTOR RELATIONS – CDR Communication

Vincenza Colucci

vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it



Eleonora Nicolini

eleonora.nicolini@cdr-communication.it

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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