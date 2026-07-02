DORITOS TURBOCHARGES F1 FANDOM IN LATEST GLOBAL CAMPAIGN - BRINGING TRACKSIDE THRILLS TO COUCHSIDE FANS

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Doritos has today unveiled its exhilarating new global campaign, launched as part of the brand's official partnership with Formula 1®. 'The Crunch Prix' connects the bold crunch and flavor of Doritos with the speed, drama and sensory experience of Formula 1® - bringing fans closer to the intensity and passion that define the sport.

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The launch marks the latest campaign within Doritos' global Taste the Thrill platform, designed to bring the sights, sounds, and excitement of race day into everyday snacking and mealtime occasions - whether enjoyed trackside from a Doritos Loaded food truck or enjoying a bag at home while watching a race.

'The Crunch Prix'

Created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners and directed by Antoine Bardou-Jacquet, with VFX by Untold Studios, 'The Crunch Prix' takes the familiar ritual of eating Doritos and watching Formula 1® from the couch and pushes it to its most extraordinary, high-speed limit. The film borrows the language of F1 - lights out, overtakes, pit stops, gravel traps, photo finishes - and reimagines the simple act of enjoying Doritos from home as a high-octane racing spectacle.

Adding to the race's authenticity, the film is voiced by David Croft, Sky Sports F1's lead commentator since 2012, whose "lights out" call is instantly recognizable to fans. For Spanish-language LATAM markets, the campaign will feature Formula 1 commentator Fernando Tornello, bringing the same race-day energy to audiences across the region.

The new spot premiered ahead of the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2026, with the global campaign rolling out across social and out-of-home platforms with a series of stills, each showing fans tasting the thrill from their own 'race seat'. From a beanbag flying down the track to a floral couch pulling into the pits, the creative turns everyday seating into F1 machines.

Silverstone activation

It all comes together at Silverstone, where the brand will unveil the 'Doritos Thrill Zone' - a dynamic sensory experience for fans attending the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2026 weekend.

Located in the heart of the F1 Fan Zone at the iconic Silverstone track, the 'Doritos Thrill Zone' will immerse fans in the world of 'The Crunch Prix' through digital screens featuring the film and event information alongside interactive activities and exclusive fan experiences. Fans can put their racing skills to the test with a Doritos virtual racing game for the chance to win prizes including a Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Hot Lap in a Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team car wrapped in a custom Doritos design, a Doritos racing jacket signed by Kimi Antonelli, and more. The Thrill Zone terrace will also host a live interview with Formula 1® commentator David Croft and F1 content creators MattP1Tommy, with fans invited to hear their insights and compete against them in the Doritos racing game.

Separately, Doritos Loaded will bring its bold flavor and iconic crunch to Silverstone through two dedicated trucks located in the F1 Fan Forecourt and Made at Vale, serving up a range of dishes that position Doritos' iconic triangular chips as a canvas for craveable meals. The menu will feature a recipe created by Chef Gordon Ramsay, who Doritos recently announced as the new global partner for Doritos Loaded. Consumers who purchase Doritos Loaded will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes, including the previously mentioned Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Hot Lap, a Doritos racing jacket signed by George Russell, and more. Doritos Loaded consumer activations will take place during major sporting moments this summer, including other key Formula 1® races.

Kyle Gore, VP of Global Marketing for Doritos: "Formula 1 is built on excitement, anticipation and intensity, and at Doritos, our role is to help fans experience those same emotions in new and unexpected ways. The Crunch Prix' takes a familiar race-day ritual and turns it into something bigger, while experiences like the Thrill Zone give fans new ways to engage with the sport beyond the race itself. At Doritos, we're always looking for ways to show up where fandom is happening, and Formula 1 gives us an incredible platform to connect with fans through content, culture, and unforgettable food experiences like recipes created by Gordon Ramsay. We can't wait to show you what else is coming round the corner."

'Taste the Thrill' platform

The Taste the Thrill platform is built around the insight that the vast majority of fans will never experience a race live. In a sport often defined by drivers, teams and on-track performance, Taste the Thrill taps into the visceral elements that define a race weekend -drawing a direct parallel between the anticipation and excitement of Formula 1® and the bold crunch and flavor Doritos is known for.

As the Official Savory Snack of Formula 1®, Doritos is bringing the sensory intensity of the sport into its own world - translating the speed, sound and exhilaration of race day into bold, flavor-led experiences across content, culture and culinary, whether watching from home or trackside.

The platform is further amplified through the brand's partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, one of the most iconic and high-performing teams in the sport. The collaboration connects the precision and performance of the track with Doritos' bold brand world - creating new ways to experience Formula 1® beyond the race itself.

Notes to Editors

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

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