Doors & Windows Market worth $264.95 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Doors & Windows Market by Product (Doors and Windows), Material (Wood, Metal, Plastic), Construction Type (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Revolving), End-use Industry (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The doors & windows market is projected to reach USD 264.95 billion by 2031 from USD 207.68 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144722093

Doors & Windows Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

• 2025 Market Size: USD 207.68 billion

• 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 264.95 billion

• CAGR (2025-2031): 4.14%

Doors & Windows Market Trends & Insights:

The doors & windows market is growing steadily due to rising demand from residential, commercial, and industrial construction. As the population grows in cities, doors and windows are gaining popularity due to investments in housing and infrastructure development. The growing focus on energy-efficient, sustainable buildings is driving the use of insulated glazing, high-performance frames, and airtight designs. Furthermore, modern architectural trends prioritizing aesthetics, natural illumination, and ventilation are fostering product innovation. Government policies are also helping increase demand for doors and windows, making them an integral part of infrastructural development in recent times.

Asia Pacific dominated the doors & windows market, accounting for 51.4% in 2024.

By product, the windows segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3%, in terms of value, from 2025 to 2031.

By material, the plastic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4%, in terms of value, from 2025 to 2031.

By construction type, the sliding segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of value, from 2025 to 2031.

By end-use industry, the residential segment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 4.6%.

ASSA ABLOY, LIXIL Corporation, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., JELD-WEN, Inc., and Owens Corning were identified as Star players in the doors & windows market, as they have focused on innovation and have broad industry coverage, and strong operational & financial strength.

Reynaers Aluminium, Internorm, and Aparna Enterprises Limited, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their strong product portfolio and business strategy.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Doors & Windows Market"

260 - Tables

60 - Figures

330 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144722093

The doors & windows market is experiencing consistent growth driven by rising demand for energy-efficient, durable, and visually appealing building elements across both residential and commercial construction. Accelerated urbanization, demographic expansion, and heightened investments in infrastructure and housing initiatives are primary catalysts for global market growth. Governments and regulatory agencies are advocating green buildings and energy-efficient construction, thereby expediting the implementation of upgraded doors and windows with enhanced thermal insulation, weather resistance, and soundproofing. Advancements in materials, including uPVC, aluminum, wood composites, and fiberglass, have improved product durability, design versatility, and performance. The increasing renovation and replacement operations in established economies, coupled with the burgeoning real estate development in emerging markets, continue to underscore the need for high-performance doors and windows in contemporary building design.

Doors are expected to be the second-fastest-growing product during the forecast period.

Doors are expected to be the second-fastest-growing product segment during the forecast period, driven by escalating construction activity and a heightened need for secure, robust, and visually appealing building components. Rapid urbanization and expanding residential and commercial infrastructure projects are significantly driving the need for modern door systems. The growing focus on security, energy efficiency, and improved insulation has accelerated the use of advanced doors made from materials such as uPVC, aluminum, wood composites, and steel. The rising trend of home renovation and remodeling, particularly in developed nations, is further augmenting segment growth.

Metal is expected to be the second-fastest-growing material during the forecast period.

Metal is anticipated to be the second-fastest-growing material segment over the projection period, owing to its superior strength, durability, and longer service life compared to conventional materials. Metals like aluminum and steel are widely used in doors and windows due to their superior structural integrity, corrosion resistance, and ability to support large glass panels, making them suitable for modern architectural designs. The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and modern infrastructure is driving demand for metal-based solutions. This trend, however, is not limited to commercial and high-rise residential buildings; it is now spreading to a range of other projects as well. The performance levels of insulation materials and the visual appeal of metal materials used in the doors and windows market are being enhanced by advances in powder-coating techniques, improvements in thermal-break technologies, and the introduction of lightweight aluminum frames.

Commercial is expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period.

The commercial segment is expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period, driven by swift growth in office spaces, retail establishments, hotels, and institutional structures. The rise in urbanization, increased infrastructure investments, and demand for modern, energy-efficient, and secure building solutions is driving the adoption of advanced doors and windows in commercial projects. Commercial buildings increasingly require durable, low-maintenance materials that offer excellent thermal insulation, soundproofing, and safety features. The incorporation of smart access systems, automated doors, and expansive glass façades in offices and public areas is enhancing demand, establishing the commercial sector as a principal growth catalyst in the doors and windows industry.

South America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

South America is projected to be the second-fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period, driven by rising urbanization, expanding construction activity, and increased investment in residential and commercial infrastructure. In Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, many governments and private developers are focusing on modern housing projects and commercial complexes, and on developing/renovating public infrastructure to support demand for advanced door and window systems. In addition, an increasing preference for energy-efficient buildings, enhanced aesthetics, and durability of building materials will support the adoption of modern door and window systems within South America. Increasing renovation and replacement activity in urban areas will further support this regional market.

Request Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=144722093

Key players

The report profiles key companies, including ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), LIXIL Corporation (Japan), Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (US), JELD-WEN, Inc. (US), YKK AP (Japan), Owens Corning (US), Pella Corporation (US), Schüco International KG (Germany), Andersen Corporation (US), MITER Brands (US), and Marvin (US).

Get access to the latest updates on Doors & Windows Companies and Doors & Windows Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Doors Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Ceramic Tiles Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Fire Protection System Pipes Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Flooring Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Construction Glass Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg