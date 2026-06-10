DMEGC Solar to Unveil Next-Generation PV Modules at Intersolar Europe 2026

JINHUA, China, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar, a global Tier 1 solar manufacturer, has announced its participation in this year's Intersolar Europe, where it will present its next generation of module products—the INFINITY RT 3.0 at the upcoming event.

The evolution of the INFINITY RT series is clearly reflected in its increasing power output and efficiency ratings. The utility module G12RT-B66 has already reached a mass-production power output of 650W earlier this year, marking an increase of at least 15W compared to the 635W of its 2.0 version. DMEGC attributes this progress primarily to the adoption of advanced high-density encapsulation technology, which significantly increases the active cell area within the module. This not only boosts power output but also enhances the module's appearance by reducing gaps between cells and frames, delivering a more seamless and consistent visual experience.

The same technology has been applied to the INFINITY 3.0 modules for residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The all-black module G12RT-G48HBB, enhanced by DMEGC's proprietary ABT technology, continues the company's success in the residential market with a maximum power output of 485W. Another residential module, the G12RT-G48HBW-Extreme, offers superior durability with an HW5 rating, meaning it can withstand hailstorms of 50 mm ice balls at 111 km/h and extreme snow loads of up to 8100 Pa. On the C&I side, the power output of the G12RT-B54HBT module rises to a maximum of 530W. All INFINITY RT 3.0 modules maintain high reliability and perform even better in extended stress tests compared to their predecessors and competing products.

At least one module from the Agri-PV and Greenhouse family will be on display. The 420W G12RT-B44HST stands out with its 33% light transmittance, striking an optimal balance between solar power generation and crop growth. Other models in the series offer light transmittance options ranging from 3% to 48%. Also featured is an installer-friendly module, which is considerably smaller and lighter than conventional modules, enabling an easier and safer installation experience for workers and ensuring compatibility with repowering projects.

With strong momentum and cumulative global shipments exceeding 80GW, DMEGC Solar continues to solidify its position as an innovator and a responsible player in the global solar industry. Most recently, it has retained its position on the BloombergNEF Global Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturers List for Q2 2026.