dltHub Named 2026 Snowflake Startup Program Product Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dltHub, the company behind the open-source Python library dlt and the agentic data engineering platform dltHub Pro, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2026, that it has been named the 2026 Snowflake Startup Program Product Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

dltHub is 2026 Startup Program Snowflake Product Partner of the Year

dltHub was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers ingest relevant data into Snowflake - including the legacy ERPs, internal APIs, and undocumented databases that GUI-based ETL tools cannot reach - and operate those pipelines in production with the governance and compliance their industries require.

More than 1,000 organizations now run dlt with Snowflake in production, including Stellantis, which orchestrates 60,000 Snowflake pipelines a month on a dlt-based platform; Sparebank1, where dlt is the standard ingestion layer across an alliance of independent banks; and Flatiron Health, which cut pipeline costs by 50% after migrating to dlt + Snowflake. Recently, dltHub also shipped its Snowflake Native App for MSSQL, Oracle, MySQL, and PostgreSQL replication, running the full pipeline inside the customer's Snowflake account, with no external orchestrator. Over the past year, dltHub earned Snowflake Industry Competencies in Financial Services, Technology, Manufacturing & Industrial, and Healthcare & Life Sciences.

dltHub Pro is the agentic data engineering platform built on dlt. Developers working with AI coding agents in Claude Code, Cursor, or Codex use it to find a source, build the pipeline, validate it locally, and deploy to production in one command. Once the data lands in Snowflake, CoCo, Snowflake's AI coding assistant, picks it up to write SQL, build Streamlit apps, and configure Cortex Analyst Semantic Views against it.

"This award reflects a thesis we've been investing in for years: that the future of data engineering is code-first, Python-native, and increasingly written by AI agents working alongside humans. Snowflake enables organizations to maximize the value from their data and AI, and our job is to make sure every source - not just the strategic 100 that GUI tools cover - can get into it reliably.

"With dltHub Pro, a mid-level engineer at a data consultancy now scopes a client's data source live in a meeting and ships a production pipeline into Snowflake the same day.¹ The data lead at a non-profit pointed an AI agent at a legacy ERP of 1,231 undocumented tables and had pipelines running in hours, not weeks.² In January 2026, AI agents built 91% of the 81,000 new dlt pipelines our community shipped - 10× what human developers wrote, and 34× the volume of a year earlier.³ That is what 'better together' with Snowflake is, and we're proud of Snowflake's recognition and ongoing collaboration."

With dltHub Pro, a mid-level engineer at a data consultancy now scopes a client's data source live in a meeting and ships a production pipeline into Snowflake the same day.¹ At a non-profit, an engineer reverse-engineered 1,231 undocumented ERP tables in hours.² And it's not just a handful of teams: in January 2026, AI agents built 91% of the 81,000 new dlt pipelines our community shipped - 10x what human developers wrote, and 34x the volume from a year earlier.³ That is what 'better together' with Snowflake is, and we're proud of Snowflake's recognition and ongoing collaboration." - Matthaus Krzykowski, CEO and Co-Founder, dltHub

"dltHub leveraged our Snowflake for Startups program to ship real products on the AI Data Cloud, including a Snowflake Native App that lets customers replicate operational databases into Snowflake without data ever leaving their account. They're also bringing thousands of Python and AI-native developers into our ecosystem, particularly in regulated industries where reliability and governance are non-negotiable. dltHub is a great example of how our Startup Program participants can become valued Product Partners, and we're proud to recognize them with this year's award." - Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake

Learn more about dltHub and Snowflake. Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2026 live or on-demand and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About dltHub

dltHub is the company behind dlt, the open-source Python library for data pipelines, used by more than 1,000 organizations in production with Snowflake and more than 10,000 across the broader ecosystem. dltHub Pro is the agentic platform that turns AI-generated pipelines into production data infrastructure - handling deployment, validation, observability, and transformation. dltHub is a Snowflake Premier AI Data Cloud Products Partner with Snowflake Industry Competencies in Financial Services, Technology, Manufacturing & Industrial, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, dltHub is headquartered in Berlin with team and community presence across Europe and North America. Learn more at dlthub.com.

¹ Tasman Analytics, a ~20-person data consultancy (Amsterdam & London). Per the dltHub × Tasman case study: 20 minutes from API docs to a running pipeline (vs. ~2 weeks previously); a mid-level engineer ships a production-quality REST API connector in an afternoon that previously required a senior engineer for a week.

² Pro Juventute. Martin Seifert, Data Lead: built dlt pipelines over a 1,231-table, zero-documentation legacy ERP using Claude Code with dltHub Pro - "a few minutes to write and a few hours to run."

³ dltHub community telemetry, January 2026 (as published in "Introducing dltHub Pro," dltHub blog, May 2026): ~81,000 new dlt pipelines per month, 91% agent-authored, vs. ~2,400 per month in January 2025 (5% agent-authored) - 34× year-over-year volume growth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994417/dltHub.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994418/dltHub_Logo.jpg