New agricultural drones feature intuitive design and enhanced capabilities for treating orchards, small plots, and beyond — supporting even more farmers.

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI Agriculture, the global leader in innovative agricultural drone technology, today announced the global launch of the new DJI Agras T55 and DJI Agras T100 Dual Battery Spraying System. Building on more than 13 years of dedicated research and development, these new agricultural drones expand on the capabilities of the company's most popular agricultural drones. The Agras T55 adds industry-leading safety systems to the company's popular agricultural drone, which has a 50 L payload capacity. Meanwhile, the Agras T100 Dual Battery Spraying System enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of treating large-scale field operations while delivering significant productivity gains for large-field applications.

DJI Agriculture Elevates Precision Farming with Global Launch of Agras T55 and T100 Dual Battery Spraying System

"DJI Agriculture continues to push the boundaries of precision farming, empowering farmers with our advanced drone technology to feed their communities while reducing the environmental costs to our planet," said Yuan Zhang, Head of Global Sales at DJI Agriculture. "Today, more than 600,000 DJI agricultural drones are in use worldwide, treating 300 types of crops in more than 100 countries. DJI Agriculture has developed a strong, localized support network for sales, service, and training. Worldwide, we now have more than 3,500 service and repair centers and a training network of more than 7,000 certified instructors."

Simplify Aerial Spraying and Seeding with Agras T55

The Agras T55 is a light, intuitive agricultural drone with a streamlined setup process that supports spraying, spreading, and lifting across a wide range of applications. It can carry 50 L for spraying (50 L/min flow rate with mist sprinklers) and 55 kg for spreading (400 kg/min flow rate). The new Agras T55 Lift System supports a lifting payload of 40 kg and features Auto Balance Control and Emergency Cable Release. The all-new millimeter-wave radar delivers a point cloud density of up to 250,000 points per second for more precise obstacle detection. With upgraded hardware and algorithms, it also ensures reliable operation in rain and fog. These obstacles are logged, ensuring the drone avoids them in the future, thereby increasing safety over time. Meanwhile, the all-new quad-vision system combines three top-mounted cameras with a low-light full-color FPV camera, helping operators view scenes in front, behind, to the left, to the right, and below the drone.

Treat Large-Scale Field Operations with Precision with Agras T100 Dual Battery Spraying System

The Agras T100 Dual Battery Spraying System delivers greater versatility across a range of agricultural tasks and improved efficiency. With dual intelligent batteries, hover time improves by 50% at equal payload, while the 90L tank capacity ensures longer endurance - enabling seamless, non-stop operations across large areas. Meanwhile, the dual-atomized centrifugal sprinklers enable even faster flight speeds, wider spray coverage, and greater operational efficiency for large-scale field applications. With the optional mist sprinkler set, treating orchards is more effective. The enhanced flow rates and atomization can penetrate dense canopies and reach the undersides of leaves on tall, thickly canopied trees. It has a 150 L capacity (400 kg/min) with the standard single-battery configuration for spreading and a 80 kg lifting capacity for lifting. With the dual-battery setup, the spraying system has a 90L tank capacity (40 L/min via four mist sprinklers).

Availability

T100 Dual Battery and T55 will launch globally with sales availability varying by country and region. For more information on local availability and pricing, please contact authorized DJI Agriculture dealers in your country or region.

Learn more:

https://ag.dji.com/t55

https://ag.dji.com/t100

*All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. For more information, please refer to our official website: ag.dji.com

About DJI Agriculture

DJI Agriculture was established by DJI with the mission to bring innovative drone technology to farming, making it more sustainable, efficient, and safer. DJI began investing in research and development for the advancement of spray drones in 2012, before it created a dedicated business unit for agriculture drones. As the global leader of the drone industry, DJI is building a better world by continuously promoting human advancement through products that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before. Today, an estimated 600,000 agricultural drones are in use worldwide to treat more than 300 types of crops in more than 100 countries and regions.

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