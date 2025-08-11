Announced its Annual Commitment to the Campaign

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DHOW Marcom Agency, has announced the outstanding success of its flagship Internship initiative, You Are What's Next, which connected global leaders and CEOs with fresh graduates from around the globe in a bold, borderless platform for authentic, cross-generational dialogue.

DHOW Marcom Agency Celebrates Resounding Success of "You Are What's Next" Initiative

The 2025 inaugural edition brought together more than 20 visionary leaders from diverse industries with over 20 graduates representing eight countries for candid, unscripted conversations designed to inspire, mentor, and exchange fresh perspectives. The program achieved a 94% graduate satisfaction rate and 90% leader re-engagement commitment, with several participants securing career opportunities as a direct result.

Bouchra Danwra, CEO of DHOW Marcom Agency, said: "The magic of this program lies in its authenticity. Leaders and graduates come together without scripts or formalities, speaking human to human across cultures and time zones."

"The results have been deeply inspiring; not just for the graduates, but for the leaders as well. This is proof that when you create space for genuine connection, the impact resonates far beyond the session," she added.

In recognition of the campaign's transformative results, DHOW Marcom Agency confirmed that "You Are What's Next" will become an annual initiative, further expanding its reach to connect even more fresh graduates with inspiring leadership voices worldwide.

The program's success was amplified through organic coverage on platforms such as CNN Arabia and Marketing Talk GCC, and widely shared by both mentors and graduates across LinkedIn, reinforcing its position as a fresh model for meaningful, scalable cross-generational engagement.

"You Are What's Next" delivered tangible impact for both community and clients. It sparked career direction and confidence in graduates, reconnected leaders with fresh perspective, and built a bridge that extended beyond the sessions.

At the heart of everything DHOW Marcom Agency does lies a simple truth: communication connects us as humans first. Before products, services, or strategies, it is the shared human experience that builds trust, empathy, and lasting relationships. DHOW Marcom Agency helps brands tap into that human connection, ensuring every message echoes on a personal and emotional level.

About DHOW Marcom Agency



DHOW Marcom Agency is a strategic marketing & communications consultancy based in the Middle East, with offices across the globe. DHOW Marcom Agency is dedicated to creating human-centered campaigns that bridge cultures, industries, and audiences. With expertise spanning public relations, brand strategy, media relations, thought leadership, and digital engagement, DHOW delivers bold, impactful storytelling that drives measurable results. Guided by a philosophy of authenticity and connection, the agency partners with businesses, governments, and non-profits across the globe to craft narratives that inspire, influence, and endure.

About Bouchra Danwra

Bouchra Danwra is a strategic communications leader renowned for pioneering innovative strategies that drive transformative business outcomes. Collaborating closely with leaders, boards, and CEOs, she leverages the power of effective communication to unlock potential, inspire change, and strengthen organizational culture. With a mastery of strategic communication, Bouchra has guided individuals and organizations to achieve measurable success by translating vision into reality. Her expertise lies in developing and implementing impeccable, results-driven strategies that align with organizational objectives, foster authentic engagement, and deliver lasting impact.

