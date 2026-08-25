Dewan Announces Two Strategic Managing Director Appointments as Firm Evolves Leadership Structure to Support Continued Growth

Appointments advance project delivery, client focus and leadership across Dewan

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewan has announced two key Managing Director appointments as the firm continues to evolve its leadership structure to support its next phase of growth across the Middle East and international markets.

Samer Touqan, Managing Director, Projects & Design Delivery Division Jasim Al Khateb, Managing Director, Construction Management & Supervision Division

Samer Touqan has been promoted to Managing Director, building on his leadership of Dewan's Projects & Design Delivery Division and his longstanding contribution to the firm. In his expanded role, Touqan will oversee one of Dewan's two key revenue hubs, with responsibility for successful project delivery, financial performance and client account management.

Touqan will continue to advance Dewan's projects and design delivery, with a focus on design excellence, consistency and the evolving requirements of clients. His expanded remit will also support the continued integration of digital technologies and AI across design coordination and project delivery, building on the firm's growing use of intelligent and automated workflows.

As part of the same organisational evolution, Dewan has established the role of Managing Director of the Construction Management & Supervision Division, with Jasim Al Khateb appointed to lead the division in this new capacity.

Al Khateb brings more than three decades of industry experience across the Middle East, including senior leadership positions with Parsons and AECOM. In his new role, he will lead the division's next phase of development, with a focus on expanding Dewan's supervision capabilities across the region, pursuing new opportunities in construction and project management, and exploring how digital technologies can further enhance project and site supervision.

"As Dewan continues to grow, our leadership structure must evolve alongside the needs of our business, projects and clients. The establishment of two key revenue hubs creates clear accountability for project delivery, financial performance and client relationships, while positioning the firm for its next phase of development. Samer has made a significant contribution to Dewan's success over many years, and Jasim brings extensive regional experience and leadership expertise to his newly established role," said Ammar Al Assam, CEO, Dewan Architects + Engineers.

The appointments form part of an organisational restructuring designed to align Dewan's leadership structure with its strategic plans and position the firm to pursue new opportunities. This next phase will combine experienced leadership with continued investment in digital delivery, automation and AI, supporting Dewan as it expands across existing and new markets and evolves how it designs, manages and delivers projects for its clients.

About Dewan Architects + Engineers

Dewan Architects + Engineers is a multidisciplinary design consultancy delivering projects across the Middle East and international markets. The firm provides integrated expertise across architecture, engineering, interior design, landscape design, urban planning, sustainability, quantity surveying and construction supervision, supporting clients across a diverse range of sectors and project types.