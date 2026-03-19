DeskIn Positions Itself as the Execution Layer AI Remote Control Can't Replace

DeskIn is not a replacement for AI assistants — it is the execution layer they lack. For remote workers, growing businesses, and global teams, DeskIn delivers what AI-integrated remote control cannot.

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskIn, the remote desktop software trusted by 40 million+ users across 180 million devices, today positioned itself as the dedicated high-performance remote control platform as AI tools begin introducing basic remote control features into their ecosystems.

DeskIn remotely control desktop to access IP-restricted application VS AI tool remote-control desktop with mobile

With AI assistants expanding beyond advice, tools like Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Google Gemini now interact with on-screen elements and simulate remote control actions. For everyday use, this could be adequate. For professionals with demanding workloads, the constraints are clear: limited latency thresholds, no high-frame-rate support, and single-device access.

Where DeskIn outperforms AI-integrated remote control:

Streaming performance: 4K at 60 FPS or 2K at 240 FPS, with latency below 40ms - giving users a direct, real-time view of their full desktop rather than a compressed screenshot. A video editor remotely rendering a 4K project from a mobile device, or a developer running a full build on a home machine while travelling, gets a comparable experience as sitting at the workstation.

4K at 60 FPS or 2K at 240 FPS, with latency below 40ms - giving users a direct, real-time view of their full desktop rather than a compressed screenshot. A video editor remotely rendering a 4K project from a mobile device, or a developer running a full build on a home machine while travelling, gets a comparable experience as sitting at the workstation. Security: AES-256 encryption, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certification, and precise access controls, designed for compliance-sensitive organisations and individuals. Security is built directly into the remote desktop architecture, rather than added as a secondary feature within a broader platform.

AES-256 encryption, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certification, and precise access controls, designed for compliance-sensitive organisations and individuals. Security is built directly into the remote desktop architecture, rather than added as a secondary feature within a broader platform. Cross-platform access: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and web, with simultaneous multi-device access for remote workers and distributed teams across time zones.

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and web, with simultaneous multi-device access for remote workers and distributed teams across time zones. Flexible scaling: From a solo freelancer to a team managing dozens of devices, DeskIn scales to the requirement without additional overhead.

AI tools advise and automate. DeskIn provides direct, real-time remote control over the exact machine where their files, applications, and full development or creative environments live. Learn more or start a free trial at deskin.io.

Promotional offer: Subscribe to an annual personal plan and receive 20% off with promo code REMOTE20, valid until 30 April 2026.

About DeskIn

DeskIn by Zuler Technology is a remote desktop application trusted by 40 million+ users across 180 million devices worldwide, delivering fast, secure remote access across every major platform, backed by over a decade of software expertise.

Media Contact

Jimmy Chon

Marketing Lead, Zuler Technology Pte. Ltd.

support@deskin.io

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