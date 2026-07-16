DentSpa Strengthens Global Trust in Turkey's Dental Services with GHA Certification

The achievement highlights DentSpa's focus on trust, communication, care coordination, and continuity of care across every stage of the dental travel experience.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DentSpa Clinic, an Istanbul-based dental clinic serving international patients, has achieved Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience from Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA). This important milestone recognizes DentSpa's commitment to delivering a safe, transparent, culturally sensitive, and patient-centered experience for dental travelers before, during, and after treatment.

Located in Istanbul's Şişli district, DentSpa has developed a health tourism model focused almost entirely on international patients seeking high-quality dental and maxillofacial care. Through its integrated approach, DentSpa coordinates clinical assessment, treatment planning, communication, transportation, hotel support, and post-treatment follow-up for patients traveling abroad for care.

"Achieving GHA Certification is an important validation of DentSpa's commitment to international patients and the trust they place in us when traveling abroad for dental care," said Dr. Ahnaf Aljajah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DentSpa. "Our goal has always been to combine clinical excellence, advanced technology, transparent communication, and a comfortable, supportive experience so that every guest feels confident and cared for throughout the entire journey. The GHA Certification process helped us look at the patient experience through a truly international lens, strengthen our systems around the unique needs of medical travelers, and further align our program with globally recognized best practices. For DentSpa, GHA adds value not only as a mark of recognition, but as a framework for continuous improvement, trust-building, and sustainable growth in the global dental travel market."

"DentSpa's achievement reflects a sophisticated understanding of what today's medical travelers expect: not only excellent clinical care, but clarity, coordination, cultural sensitivity, transparency, and dependable follow-up across every stage of the journey," said Renée-Marie Stephano, Chief Executive Officer of Global Healthcare Accreditation. "Many organizations serving international patients focus heavily on marketing, facilities, or technology, but may overlook the hidden operational gaps that influence trust, safety, conversion, loyalty, and long-term reputation. GHA Certification helps organizations see the patient journey through the eyes of the medical traveler and the global partners who refer, finance, or support that care. By achieving Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience, DentSpa has demonstrated that it is not simply attracting international dental patients; it is investing in the systems, standards, and accountability required to serve them with consistency, transparency, and confidence."

Founded in 2018, DentSpa combines advanced dental care with a spa-like environment designed to reduce stress and improve comfort for patients who may be traveling long distances for complex treatment. The clinic's services include implant dentistry, full-arch rehabilitation, All-on-4 and All-on-6 procedures, oral and maxillofacial surgery, bone grafting, prosthodontics, crowns, bridges, full-mouth rehabilitation, periodontal treatment, veneers, smile design, and complex multidisciplinary restorative care.

DentSpa's health tourism program is supported by a broad operational infrastructure, including approximately 150 call center agents, a 20-member medical advisory team, drivers, planning specialists, and hotel coordination teams. The program is overseen by senior management and works in collaboration with clinical, finance, quality, and patient experience teams. This structure supports pre-treatment planning, appointment scheduling, resource allocation, and continuity of care while helping international patients navigate the logistical and clinical aspects of traveling to Istanbul for treatment.

GHA Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience evaluates the systems, processes, and touchpoints that shape the experience of patients who travel for care. The certification focuses on areas such as patient inquiry management, pre-arrival communication, treatment planning, informed consent, cultural and language support, financial transparency, travel coordination, care transitions, discharge processes, and post-treatment follow-up. For dental providers serving international patients, these elements are especially important because patients often make treatment decisions before arriving in the destination and must continue their recovery and long-term care after returning home.

As demand for dental services continues to grow, patients are increasingly seeking providers that can demonstrate not only clinical capability, but also operational reliability, communication, transparency, and continuity of care. GHA Certification helps healthcare organizations distinguish themselves in a competitive global market by validating their commitment to the unique needs of traveling patients seeking medical or dental care.

For DentSpa, the achievement reinforces its position as a trusted destination for international dental patients seeking advanced treatment in Istanbul. It also supports Turkey's growing reputation as a leading health and dental tourism destination, where quality, accessibility, technology, and patient experience are increasingly central to international patient decision-making.

For more information about DentSpa Clinic, please visit dentspa.com.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

At GHA, we're more than an accreditation body—we're strategic partners committed to enhancing patient experiences and global healthcare practices. Our expertise, drawn from leading accreditation agencies, healthcare pioneers, and top-tier medical travel industry executives ensures tailored solutions for governments, healthcare providers and other industry stakeholders worldwide. Through our accreditation, certification, training, development and optimization and advisory services, GHA promotes transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement.

For more information, visit GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com.