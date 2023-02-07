Dental Composite Market is expected to display a steady growth of 9% due to the rising prevalence of Oro-dental disorders| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Dental Composites Market was valued at USD 25 Million in 2020 expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Composite Type (Bulk Fill Composite, Universal Composite, Flowable Composite, and Others); Application (Dental Fillings, Dental Crowns, Dental Bridges, ad Others); End-users (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others); Region/Country.

The dental composites market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the dental composites market. The dental composites market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the dental composites market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Dental composites, or resin-based composites, are synthetic materials that combine polymeric matrix with a dispersion of glass, mineral, or resin filler particles. The rising number of incidences of dental cavities along with the rising geriatric population and increasing dental cases in them is attributed to the significant share of the dental composites market. As per the CDC, in the U.S, among adults aged 20 and older, about 90% have had at least one cavity and 4 adults aged 20 to 64 currently have at least one cavity. Furthermore, due to growing urbanization and continuously changing lifestyles are also important factors responsible for the deteriorating oral health that results in the growth of the dental composites market.

Factors such as rapid technological advancement, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and increasing awareness among the population globally about oral care issues are some of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Some of the major players operating in the market include BISCO Inc., COLTENE Group, DMG America LLC, Envista Holdings Corporation, 3M, SDI Limited, Tokuyama Dental America Inc., Ultradent Products Inc, VOCO GmbH, Zest Dental Solutions.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has a staggering effect and a negative impact on the global economy due to imposed lockdowns and government restrictions. The market for dental composites also witnessed downward growth due to healthcare facilities being directed toward the treatment of COVID-19 patients and emergency treatments. Further, people also postponed their appointments to avoid the infection. Hence, affecting the market for dental composites.

Based on the composite type, the market has been categorized into bulk fill composite, universal composite, flowable composite, and others. Among them, the universal composite segment is expected to have significant growth in the market. Universal composite is intended for use in the anterior and posterior areas of the tooth. It should produce long-lasting restorations that have the mechanical properties and esthetics needed for the area. The higher demand for tooth fillings that have identical color and structure to the tooth for aesthetic purposes attributes to the growth of the segment in the dental composite market.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into dental fillings, dental crowns, dental bridges, and others. Among them, the dental filling segment is expected to hold a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The rising number of dental procedures such as cavities, dental bridges, and damaged teeth is augmenting the growth of the dental filling segment.

Based on end-users, the market is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. In 2020, the dental clinic segment grabbed a considerable market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This can be due to an increasing preference of patients to get treatment in clinics owing to the presence of skilled healthcare professionals, availability of technologically advanced equipment, and a well-established & robust infrastructure for dental procedures.

Dental Composites Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors such as the growing prevalence of oral diseases and the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing geriatric population and the presence of key market players in the region are also some of the prominent factors contributing to the market growth. For instance, the number of Americans aged 60 and older increased by 34% from 55.7 million to 74.6 million between 2009 and 2019.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Dental Composites market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the dental composites market?

Which factors are influencing the dental composites market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the dental composites market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the dental composites market?

What are the demanding global regions of the dental composites market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography.

Dental Composites Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% Market size 2020 USD 25 Million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Dental Composites Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled BISCO Inc., COLTENE Group, DMG America LLC, Envista Holdings Corporation, 3M, SDI Limited, Tokuyama Dental America Inc., Ultradent Products Inc, VOCO GmbH, Zest Dental Solutions Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Composite; By Application; By End-User; By Region/Country

