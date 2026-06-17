Delta Advances Fleet Efficiency with VCT Finlets Across 737NG Fleet

Implementation advances Delta's ongoing efforts to improve fleet efficiency across global operation

SEATTLE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VCT today announced that Delta Air Lines will install a finlet modification package from Vortex Control Technologies (VCT) across its Boeing 737-800 and 737-900ER fleet, bringing the enhancement to 240 aircraft once installation has been completed. The decision follows a comprehensive technical collaboration and in-service evaluation between the two companies, including analysis of flight test data, operational trends and engineering review of aerodynamic performance.

HOW FINLETS WORK

Finlets are aerodynamic devices installed on the aft fuselage of an aircraft that reshape airflow, reduce drag, and improve fuel efficiency. All aircraft generate vortices in flight, particularly at the wing tips and aft fuselage. VCT's Finlets reduce flow separation and improve the pressure distribution along the aft fuselage, resulting in lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions.

"Equipping these Boeing 737-800 and 737-900ER fleets with Finlets represents a significant milestone for VCT. We are proud to provide a practical technology that helps airlines improve fuel efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance operating economics," said Gil Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Control Technologies.

BUILDING ON PROVEN FLEET MODIFICATION WORK

The finlet implementation builds on Delta's ongoing fleet modification approach and was cemented with safety and strategy in mind, driven by a rigorous evaluation process. The assessment encompassed flight test validation, analysis of operational trends and engineering review of aerodynamic performance using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis on Delta's 737NG aircraft.

Delta's decision to equip its Boeing 737-800 and 737-900ER fleet with Finlets reflects the airline's continued focus on reducing fuel consumption, lowering emissions, and improving operational efficiency through practical, data-driven solutions.

SUSTAINABILITY AS AN OPERATIONAL COMMITMENT

With approximately 90% of Delta's carbon emissions originating from jet fuel consumption, initiatives such as Finlets play an important role in improving fleet efficiency while supporting the airline's broader sustainability objectives.

"Delta seeks out partners and innovations that enhance performance, reduce environmental impact, and generate long‑term operational benefits," said Amelia DeLuca, Delta's Chief Sustainability Officer. "We appreciate the strong partnership with VCT throughout the evaluation process and are looking forward to this implementation to further support our ongoing fleet efficiency initiatives."

By moving forward with this sustainability program, Delta continues to advance its environmental commitments, driven by the dedication and hard work of the teams that made the evaluation possible.

About Delta Airlines

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer. There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on up to 5,000 peak day flights to more than 290 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta operates significant hubs and key markets in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Bogota, Boston, Detroit, Lima, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Santiago (Chile), Sao Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo. Learn more at www.delta.com.

About Vortex Control Technologies

Headquartered in Seattle, Vortex Control Technologies (VCT) designs sustainable performance-enhancing modifications for commercial and military aircraft. Through advanced aerodynamic solutions such as Finlets, VCT helps operators reduce fuel burn and emissions. The company's technologies have already saved tens of millions of gallons of jet fuel and prevented over 100,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions. Learn more at www.vcteco.com.