Degenerative Disc Disease Market to Observe Stupendous Growth at ~19% CAGR by 2036, Due to Launch of Novel Drug Classes Such as Cell Replacement, NF-kappa B Inhibitors, Cartilage Regeneration via TGF-β1 Expression, and Others | DelveInsight

The degenerative disc disease market is witnessing a paradigm shift, transitioning from traditional symptom-focused treatments and surgical procedures toward regenerative and disease-modifying therapies. Emerging pipeline candidates, including SB-01 (Spine Biopharma), IDCT (DiscGenics), Rexlemestrocel-L (Mesoblast and Grünenthal), AMG0103 (AnGes), BRTX-100 (BioRestorative Therapies), and others, are reshaping the DDD market landscape.

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, degenerative disc disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Summary

The market size for degenerative disc disease was found to be USD 1.2 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest degenerative disc disease treatment market size, approximately 75% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of DDD in the 7MM was nearly 28 million cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecasted period.

cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecasted period. Leading degenerative disc disease companies, such as Spine Biopharma, DiscGenics, Mesoblast, Grünenthal, AnGes, BioRestorative Therapies, Kolon TissueGene, Citospin, Creative Medical Technology, and others, are developing new degenerative disc disease treatment drugs that can be available in the degenerative disc disease market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new degenerative disc disease treatment drugs that can be available in the degenerative disc disease market in the coming years. The promising degenerative disc disease therapies in clinical trials include SB-01, IDCT (Rebonuputemcel), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103 (NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide), BRTX-100, TG-C, Allogenic BM-MSCs, CELZ-201-DDT, and others.

Discover what is the future of the degenerative disc disease treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/degenerative-disc-disease-ddd-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Degenerative Disc Disease Market

Increasing Prevalence of Degenerative Disc Disease: The rising incidence of degenerative disc disease, driven by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and spinal injuries, is significantly expanding the patient pool. As chronic low back pain becomes more common worldwide, the demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic interventions continues to grow.

The rising incidence of degenerative disc disease, driven by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and spinal injuries, is significantly expanding the patient pool. As chronic low back pain becomes more common worldwide, the demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic interventions continues to grow. Advancements in Regenerative and Biologic Therapies: The emergence of regenerative medicine, including stem cell therapies, gene therapies, growth factors, and biomaterial-based disc regeneration approaches, is transforming the treatment landscape. These innovative therapies aim to restore disc structure and function rather than simply alleviate symptoms, creating new commercial opportunities.

The emergence of regenerative medicine, including stem cell therapies, gene therapies, growth factors, and biomaterial-based disc regeneration approaches, is transforming the treatment landscape. These innovative therapies aim to restore disc structure and function rather than simply alleviate symptoms, creating new commercial opportunities. Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Patients and physicians are increasingly favoring minimally invasive treatments due to shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, reduced postoperative complications, and lower healthcare costs. This trend is driving the adoption of advanced interventional procedures and novel injectable therapies.

Patients and physicians are increasingly favoring minimally invasive treatments due to shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, reduced postoperative complications, and lower healthcare costs. This trend is driving the adoption of advanced interventional procedures and novel injectable therapies. Strong Clinical Pipeline: The therapeutic landscape for DDD is evolving, with several regenerative and disease-modifying candidates under clinical development. Some of the emerging DDD therapies include SB-01 (Spine Biopharma), IDCT (Rebonuputemcel) (DiscGenics), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) (Mesoblast and Grünenthal), AMG0103 (NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide) (AnGes), BRTX-100 (BioRestorative Therapies), TG-C (Kolon TissueGene), Allogenic BM-MSCs (Citospin), CELZ-201-DDT (Creative Medical Technology), and others.

According to Sharad Chandra Vinayak, Assistant Project Manager of forecasting at DelveInsight, growing research in regenerative medicine, including stem cell therapy, biologics, and tissue-engineered disc replacement technologies, presents significant opportunities for disease-modifying treatments in DDD.

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Analysis

Degenerative disc disease is one of the leading causes of chronic low back pain (CLBP), underscoring the urgent need for treatment approaches that are minimally invasive, safe, and capable of delivering long-lasting clinical benefits.

Among the various forms of DDD, lumbar degenerative disc disease represents the greatest clinical burden, driving significant research and development efforts toward therapies for chronic lumbar discogenic back pain.

Conservative treatment strategies, including physiotherapy, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and activity modification , continue to serve as the standard first-line approach. However, patient adherence remains below 40% after 12 months, revealing a substantial treatment gap that often results in the early transition to more invasive procedures.

, continue to serve as the standard first-line approach. However, patient adherence remains below 40% after 12 months, revealing a substantial treatment gap that often results in the early transition to more invasive procedures. Current oral medications, such as NSAIDs, muscle relaxants, and short-term opioid therapy , primarily provide symptomatic relief without addressing the underlying degenerative process. Moreover, prolonged opioid use is associated with dependency risks and opioid-induced hyperalgesia, which can further intensify chronic pain rather than alleviate it.

, primarily provide symptomatic relief without addressing the underlying degenerative process. Moreover, prolonged opioid use is associated with dependency risks and opioid-induced hyperalgesia, which can further intensify chronic pain rather than alleviate it. The therapeutic landscape is increasingly shifting toward cell- and tissue-based regenerative therapies, reflecting the growing recognition that DDD is primarily driven by disc microenvironment dysfunction and tissue degeneration rather than mechanical compression alone.

A diverse range of regenerative strategies is currently under investigation, including allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BM-MSCs) from Citospin, STRO-3⁺ mesenchymal precursor cells (MPCs) from Mesoblast, autologous disc-derived cells such as BRTX-100, induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived nucleus pulposus-like cells from DiscGenics, and native tissue allografts from VIVEX.

from Citospin, from Mesoblast, such as BRTX-100, from DiscGenics, and native tissue allografts from VIVEX. Together, these approaches represent varying levels of adaptation to the disc microenvironment, and their clinical outcomes are expected to determine whether cell source and tissue specificity are the key determinants of regenerative therapy success in DDD.

The DDD pipeline continues to expand, with companies such as DiscGenics, Mesoblast, BioRestorative Therapies, Creative Medical Technology, AnGes, VIVEX Biologics, and several others advancing innovative candidates across different stages of clinical development.

Degenerative Disc Disease Competitive Landscape

Some of the degenerative disc disease drugs under development include SB-01 (Spine Biopharma), IDCT (Rebonuputemcel) (DiscGenics), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) (Mesoblast and Grünenthal), AMG0103 (NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide) (AnGes), BRTX-100 (BioRestorative Therapies), TG-C (Kolon TissueGene), Allogenic BM-MSCs (Citospin), CELZ-201-DDT (Creative Medical Technology), and others.

Spine Biopharma's SB-01 (Vicatertide) is a first-in-class investigational therapy being developed for the treatment of degenerative disc disease, intending to alleviate pain, improve functional outcomes, and slow disease progression. Delivered through a minimally invasive intradiscal injection, SB-01 is a synthetic seven-amino acid peptide that selectively targets Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 (TGFβ1), a signaling protein commonly overexpressed in degenerated intervertebral discs. By suppressing excessive TGFβ1 activity, the therapy is intended to preserve disc structure, reduce disc-related pain, and address the underlying pathology of chronic low back pain rather than merely providing symptomatic relief. In August 2025, Spine BioPharma reported positive topline results from the Phase III MODEL trial evaluating SB-01 (vicatertide) in patients with chronic low back pain associated with degenerative disc disease.

DiscGenics's IDCT is a novel, single-dose biologic therapy designed to both halt the progression of symptomatic lumbar disc degeneration and stimulate regeneration of damaged discs from within. The treatment involves a one-time, percutaneous injection directly into the affected intervertebral disc, eliminating the need for surgery. Recognizing its potential to address significant unmet medical needs, the therapy has received both Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations from the US FDA. IDCT is currently being assessed in an accelerated Phase III clinical development program, comprising two identical parallel studies approved by the FDA: the pivotal DGX-A02 (PIVOT) trial and the confirmatory DGX-A03 (CONFIRM) trial.

BioRestorative Therapies' BRTX-100 is an investigational autologous mesenchymal stem cell therapy intended for the treatment of chronic discogenic pain caused by degenerative disc disease. The therapy utilizes mesenchymal stem cells harvested from the patient's own bone marrow, which are expanded under controlled conditions before being injected into damaged spinal discs through a minimally invasive procedure. Designed as a potential alternative or complement to surgical intervention, BRTX-100 aims to repair disc tissue and reduce chronic pain. The therapy is currently undergoing Phase II clinical evaluation for chronic lumbar DDD-related pain and has also received US FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance for the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the degenerative disc disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the degenerative disc disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform degenerative disc disease treatment @ Degenerative Disc Disease Drugs

Recent Developments in the Degenerative Disc Disease Market

In May 2026, BioRestorative Therapies announced the presentation of new preclinical data at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 Annual Meeting. The data highlight the functional and proteomic differences of extracellular vesicles, including exosomes, derived from multiple MSC sources.

announced the presentation of new preclinical data at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 Annual Meeting. The data highlight the functional and proteomic differences of extracellular vesicles, including exosomes, derived from multiple MSC sources. In May 2026, BioRestorative Therapies announced expanded blinded data from its fully enrolled Phase II clinical trial evaluating BRTX-100, the company's autologous hypoxic-cultured mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of chronic lumbar disc disease.

announced expanded blinded data from its fully enrolled Phase II clinical trial evaluating BRTX-100, the company's autologous hypoxic-cultured mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of chronic lumbar disc disease. In April 2026, in the R&D presentation, Mesoblast announced that, following the topline Phase III results and a planned BLA submission, rexlemestrocel-L for CLBP associated with DDD may potentially receive FDA approval in Q2 CY2028 under a Priority Review pathway. The anticipated timeline reflects the company's regulatory strategy to accelerate the development and commercialization of the program.

in the R&D presentation, Mesoblast announced that, following the topline Phase III results and a planned BLA submission, rexlemestrocel-L for CLBP associated with DDD may potentially receive FDA approval in Q2 CY2028 under a Priority Review pathway. The anticipated timeline reflects the company's regulatory strategy to accelerate the development and commercialization of the program. In April 2026, DiscGenics announced the launch of DDDtrial.com, a patient-focused website created to help individuals learn more about a Phase III clinical research study of IDCT (rebonuputemcel) for chronic lower back pain (CLBP) associated with DDD of the lumbar spine.

announced the launch of DDDtrial.com, a patient-focused website created to help individuals learn more about a Phase III clinical research study of IDCT (rebonuputemcel) for chronic lower back pain (CLBP) associated with DDD of the lumbar spine. In April 2026, BioRestorative Therapies announced a strategic partnership with global dermatology leader Dr. David J. Goldberg to lead clinical evaluation and Seek Multi-Channel Adoption of Its Regenerative BioCosmeceutical Platform.

announced a strategic partnership with global dermatology leader Dr. David J. Goldberg to lead clinical evaluation and Seek Multi-Channel Adoption of Its Regenerative BioCosmeceutical Platform. In April 2026, BioRestorative Therapies announced a strategic collaboration with 203 Creates to build and commercialize a Biocosmeceutical Platform.

announced a strategic collaboration with 203 Creates to build and commercialize a Biocosmeceutical Platform. In March 2026, DiscGenics's CEO highlighted the launch of the FDA-approved Phase III Program for IDCT (rebonuputemcel) at the CG 2026 Musculoskeletal Conference.

CEO highlighted the launch of the FDA-approved Phase III Program for IDCT (rebonuputemcel) at the CG 2026 Musculoskeletal Conference. In January 2026, DiscGenics announced that the first patient treated in their Phase III clinical trial evaluating IDCT (rebonuputemcel) in subjects with single-level, symptomatic mild-to-moderate lumbar DDD. Site activation is underway across the United States.

Degenerative Disc Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The degenerative disc disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current degenerative disc disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2025, the US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of DDD, with nearly 14.2 million cases. This figure is expected to rise by 2036.

The degenerative disc disease treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of CLBP

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Specific CLBP

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Degenerative Disc Disease

Severity-specific Cases of Degenerative Disc Disease

Age-specific Cases of Degenerative Disc Disease

Type-specific Cases of Degenerative Disc Disease

Total Treated Cases of Degenerative Disc Disease

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Degenerative Disc Disease Market CAGR ~19% Degenerative Disc Disease Market Size in 2025 USD 1.2 Billion Key Degenerative Disc Disease Companies Spine Biopharma, DiscGenics, Mesoblast, Grünenthal, AnGes, BioRestorative Therapies, Kolon TissueGene, Citospin, Creative Medical Technology, and others Key Degenerative Disc Disease Therapies SB-01, IDCT (Rebonuputemcel), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103 (NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide), BRTX-100, TG-C, Allogenic BM-MSCs, CELZ-201-DDT, and others

Scope of the Degenerative Disc Disease Market Report

Degenerative Disc Disease Patient Population Forecast

Degenerative Disc Disease Therapeutics Market Size

Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Analysis

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Size and Trends

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Opportunity

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Degenerative Disc Disease

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging therapies in degenerative disc disease @ Degenerative Disc Disease Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Degenerative Disc Disease Market Key Insights 2 Degenerative Disc Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of DDD 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 DDD Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share of DDD by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of DDD by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of DDD 7.3 Stages of DDD 7.4 Etiology of DDD 7.5 Risk Factors 7.6 Symptoms 7.7 Pathophysiology of DDD 7.8 Diagnosis 8 Treatment 9 Treatment Guidelines 9.1 CLBP: Clinical Practice Guideline from the American College of Physicians 10 Epidemiology and Patient Population of DDD in the 7MM 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 7MM 10.3.1 Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of CLBP in the 7MM 10.3.2 Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Specific CLBP in the 7MM 10.3.3 Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of DDD in the 7MM 10.4 The United States 10.4.1 Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of DDD in the United States 10.4.2 Severity-specific Cases of DDD in the United States 10.4.3 Age-specific Cases of DDD in the United States 10.4.4 Type-specific Cases of DDD in the United States 10.4.5 Total Treated Cases of DDD in the United States 10.5 EU4 and the UK 10.6 Japan 11 Patient Journey 11.1 Description 12 Emerging Degenerative Disc Disease Therapies 12.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape 12.2 SB-01: Spine Biopharma 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 IDCT (Rebonuputemcel): DiscGenics 12.4 Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast and Grünenthal Note: List to be continued in the report 13 DDD Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Degenerative Disc Disease Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of DDD in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Degenerative Disc Disease Market 13.6.1 Total Market Size of DDD in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of DDD by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Degenerative Disc Disease Market 13.8 Japan Degenerative Disc Disease Market 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views 17 Degenerative Disc Disease Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement in DDD 18 Bibliography 19 Degenerative Disc Disease Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Degenerative Disc Disease Clinical Trial Analysis

Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key DDD companies, including Spine BioPharma, Inc., Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, Ltd., BioRestorative Therapies, DiscGenics, Inc., and others.

Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease Market

Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key lumbar degenerative disc disease companies, including Spine BioPharma Inc, MCRA, Synthes USA HQ Inc, NuVasive, Globus Medical Inc, Spineology Inc, Ranier Technology Limited, DiscGenic Inc, Invibio Ltd, Yuhan Corporation, Orthofix Inc, Janssen Korea Ltd, Eisai, Globus Medical Inc, Apatech Inc., Orthofix Inc, Bone Therapeutics S.A., and others.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CLBP companies including Mesoblast, Eli Lilly and Company, Persica Pharmaceuticals, CHABiotech, Allodynic Therapeutics, Stayble Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Imbrium Therapeutics, Camurus, and others.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Clinical Trial Analysis

Chronic Lower Back Pain Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key CLBP companies, including Mesoblast, Eli Lilly and Company, Persica Pharmaceuticals, CHABiotech, Allodynic Therapeutics, Stayble Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Imbrium Therapeutics, Camurus, and others.

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