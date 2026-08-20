Defense Tech Firm Lyntris Celebrates Recent IPO: NYSE Content Update

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
20 Aug, 2026, 12:55 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 20th
- NYSE Live will provide extensive coverage of Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) celebration.
- Programming will include coverage of the firm's remarks and an interview with CEO Brian Morrison.
- Arkaea Media Group CEO Mo Islam will join to dive deeper into Lyntris' mission and the trends impacting the defense tech industry.
- AI-startup Etched announces $700 million in a new funding round.
- The deal gives Etched a $21 billion valuation, doubling in one month.
- Joshua Rahn, an investor and co-founder of VC firm Oceans, will join to explain why he is confident about Etched's future.
- President Trump met with cryptocurrency executives on Wednesday.
- The price of bitcoin topped $70,000 for the first time since early June.
- Shares of Global X NYSE 100 components Circle (NYSE: CRCL), Strategy, and BitMine each popped by more than 9% on Wednesday.
Opening Bell
Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) celebrates their Residential Mortgage Servicing Team
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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