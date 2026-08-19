Defense Tech Company Lyntris Raises $297.5 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
19 Aug, 2026, 12:55 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 19th
- Defense tech firm Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) will make its trading debut on the NYSE.
- The firm sold 17 million shares at $17.50 apiece in its IPO.
- Lyntris will begin trading under the ticker symbol LYNX.
- INDYCAR driver Marcus Ericsson to discuss the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.
- Ericsson is coming off a victory at Markham last week.
- The Freedom 250 Grand Prix takes place August 22-23.
- LATAM Airlines (NYSE: LTM) CFO Ricardo Bottas to join NYSE Live.
- Bottas will join to discuss the firm's Q2 earnings earlier this month.
- The airline reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 28%.
- Investors await today's Fed Minutes and react to the latest corporate earnings.
- Approximately two-thirds of traders expect interest rates to hold steady.
- Target (NYSE: TGT), TJX (NYSE: TJX) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) reported earnings this morning.
Opening Bell
Russell Investments celebrates the launch of two new ETFs, CRIB and BD
Closing Bell
Citrotech (NYSE American: CITR) celebrates its uplisting to NYSE American
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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