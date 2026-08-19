Defense Tech Company Lyntris Raises $297.5 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 19th

Marcus Ericsson Sets Scene for Freedom 250 race Speed Speed Trulieve at the NYSE on August 18

Defense tech firm Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) will make its trading debut on the NYSE. The firm sold 17 million shares at $17.50 apiece in its IPO. Lyntris will begin trading under the ticker symbol LYNX.

INDYCAR driver Marcus Ericsson to discuss the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. Ericsson is coming off a victory at Markham last week. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix takes place August 22-23.

LATAM Airlines (NYSE: LTM) CFO Ricardo Bottas to join NYSE Live. Bottas will join to discuss the firm's Q2 earnings earlier this month. The airline reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 28%.

Investors await today's Fed Minutes and react to the latest corporate earnings. Approximately two-thirds of traders expect interest rates to hold steady. Target (NYSE: TGT), TJX (NYSE: TJX) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) reported earnings this morning.



Opening Bell

Russell Investments celebrates the launch of two new ETFs, CRIB and BD

Closing Bell

Citrotech (NYSE American: CITR) celebrates its uplisting to NYSE American

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial