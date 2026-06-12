Deepening Local Markets to Create Long-Term Value: Zoomlion Steers Global Localization Forward

ISTANBUL, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently concluded KOMATEK 2026 exhibition, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) made a powerful impression under the theme "Innovation for Value". Showcasing over 40 advanced products alongside its localized sales and service framework, the company garnered extensive acclaim from global customers. During the event, Zoomlion secured over 1 billion RMB (approx. $138 million USD) in new and intentional orders, highlighting its market leading position and the rapid momentum of its international development.

Localization and customization stood out as core features of Zoomlion's exhibition lineup. To address the rigorous operating conditions and regulatory frameworks of Turkey and its surrounding markets, the company presented several tailored equipment solutions. A key highlight was the ZLK7600V803 knuckle boom crane, a specialized model manufactured locally at Zoomlion's factory in Germany. The crane features a superstructure manufactured by Zoomlion's German subsidiary, WILBERT, integrated with a premium, locally sourced European Scania chassis. Fully certified under CE standards and meeting all European road transport regulations, this model seamlessly blends Zoomlion's long-standing structural optimization and control technologies. Offering exceptional lifting performance, high quality, and cost-efficiency, this benchmark machine serves as a compelling example of Zoomlion's "global village mindset" in driving international industrial collaboration and deeper market integration.

This deep integration of cross-border technological innovation and overseas localized manufacturing is a direct result of Zoomlion's "1+N" global manufacturing strategy. Under this blueprint, "1" represents the Zoomlion Smart City in China—the central hub for advanced research and primary exporter of core technologies and innovative products. The "N" signifies a growing network of overseas localized manufacturing facilities and service platforms positioned across key strategic markets worldwide. Currently, Zoomlion has established 13 overseas R&D and manufacturing bases, more than 30 primary regional aviation hubs, and over 400 sales and service outlets, with its products and services covering over 170 countries and regions. Through this expansive network, Zoomlion is constructing a highly collaborative global industrial framework.

As one of Zoomlion's core strategic markets, Turkey exemplifies this deeply localized approach. Since establishing its Istanbul subsidiary in 2018, Zoomlion has built a robust network of 12 comprehensive service branches and 3 central warehouses across the country. The recent openings of the Denizli branch (3,500 sq. m.) and the Bursa branch (1,200 sq. m.) have further solidified Zoomlion's capability to serve as a critical regional hub for sales, technical maintenance, and spare parts. This extensive direct infrastructure effectively establishes an integrated "end-to-end" platform combining administration, warehousing, logistics, and customer support for the region.

Concurrently, Zoomlion is extending its localized manufacturing capabilities deeper into Europe. In Tatabánya, Hungary, Zoomlion's modern AWP intelligent factory officially commenced Phase I operations in 2026. Strategically positioned at a major logistics corridor connecting Eastern and Western Europe, this 250-mu (approx. 16.5-hectare) facility specializes in high-quality boom and scissor lifts. This setup significantly enhances regional supply chain efficiency and product availability while fostering strong, mutually beneficial synergies with local industrial ecosystems.

Meanwhile, Zoomlion is driving a landmark transformation at its primary European manufacturing hub in Germany. Following the acquisition of tower crane manufacturer WILBERT in 2018, the site has steadily evolved into a multi-category industrial base. In 2025, Zoomlion broke ground on Phase II of the factory, an investment exceeding EUR 50 million covering over 60,000 square meters. Upon reaching full capacity, the expanded facility will produce over 1,000 units of tower cranes, mobile cranes, and concrete machinery annually, serving as a comprehensive overseas production hub and a vital bridgehead for Zoomlion's long-term growth in Europe.

The rollout of the "1+N" strategy delivers distinct operational advantages to both Zoomlion and its global customers. First, it significantly improves delivery efficiency and product adaptability, as manufacturing and assembling equipment closer to end markets allows Zoomlion to respond more swiftly to regional standards and customer preferences. Second, closer coordination among these global bases enhances supply chain resilience. Through mutual resource integration between domestic and overseas facilities, Zoomlion has optimized regional logistics networks and ensured a stable, consistent, and reliable product supply for international construction machinery markets. Finally, supported by an end-to-end service network and direct direct-to-customer operations, Zoomlion provides comprehensive lifecycle maintenance support, building deep commercial trust and establishing a solid foundation for mutual success with global clients.

From product innovation to intelligent manufacturing, and from local production to direct service support, Zoomlion continues to root itself in local markets with a "global village mindset". Driven by continuous technological R&D and localized operations, the company refines its products to match global needs while strengthening connections worldwide. Moving forward, Zoomlion remains committed to open cooperation, leveraging its industry-leading R&D capabilities, comprehensive manufacturing systems, and professional service networks to work alongside global customers and partners toward a sustainable future.