Deece Unveils AI-powered Platform Transforming How Marketers Brief Campaigns

Built to tackle one of marketing's most expensive problems, Deece's AI-powered platform helps marketers create stronger briefs, align agency partners, and improve campaign effectiveness.

DUBLIN, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deece, an Irish marketing technology startup, has developed a platform designed to help marketers unlock their agency's best work.

Developed with input from senior marketers and agency leaders worldwide, Deece is now making its platform available more broadly.

Image of Deece's AI-powered marketing platform, which helps marketers create stronger briefs, align agency partners and improve campaign effectiveness.

Findings from a global study published by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), reveals that 78% of UK marketers believe the briefs they give their advertising agencies provide clear strategic direction. Yet only 6% of agencies agree.

It also estimates that poor quality briefs and misdirected work account for:

The loss of 26% of marketing budgets in the UK

Equivalent to approximately £13 billion annually

Deece user data shows significant improvements in brief quality, 165 hours saved per campaign brief, project timelines reduced by three weeks, and improved marketing ROI.

"Nothing wastes a marketing budget faster than a bad brief. Yet it remains one of the most neglected issues in our industry," says Richie Taaffe, co-founder of Deece.

At the core of the platform is a Brief Builder that uses artificial intelligence to help marketers improve the quality of their briefs.

that uses artificial intelligence to help marketers improve the quality of their briefs. The model has been trained using strategic learnings drawn from award-winning campaigns over the last 25 years, together with curated marketing insights and industry trends.

together with curated marketing insights and industry trends. Marketers can incorporate relevant effectiveness case studies into briefs, giving agency partners proven examples to inform and inspire their work.

Despite being powered by AI, human expertise remains central to Deece. Shaped by the Deece team's decades of experience on both the agency and brand side, including work with Unilever, Mastercard, Ford and PepsiCo, the platform is designed to support, educate and empower marketers.

Taaffe said the team set out to solve challenges experienced by marketers and agencies.

"We didn't set out to build an AI platform. We wanted to solve problems we've experienced time and time again throughout our careers. AI was the best way to bring that solution to life," he said.

Learn more or request a demo at deece.ai.

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