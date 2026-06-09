Decisions Unveils New Brand to Power the Missing Control Layer for Enterprise AI

As enterprises struggle to orchestrate AI agents, people, and systems at scale, Decisions delivers the unified control layer required to drive governed, cost-controlled, executable outcomes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions today announced its new brand, bringing together Decisions and ProcessMaker under one banner following their 2025 merger. Together, the companies draw on decades of innovation in digital automation to address one of the most pressing enterprise challenges: orchestrating AI agents, systems, and human work at scale.

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As organizations accelerate AI adoption, the bottleneck has shifted from building intelligent systems to controlling and coordinating how they operate, making orchestration, token utilization, and governance the new constraints on enterprise performance.

To solve this challenge, industry analysts have identified the need for a universal orchestrator, a control layer that governs AI agents, bots, APIs, and human work across business processes, while applying AI policy, state, exception handling, and oversight across all systems and vendors. In its February 2026 report, Universal Orchestrator — Governing AI Agents, Bots, and Humans at Scale, Gartner® predicts that "by 2029, 90% of enterprises deploying AI agents across multiple enterprise application platforms will have an abstracted universal orchestrator to offer an interoperable control layer for AI agents, bots, and humans within a business process."1

"Enterprises don't have an AI problem. They have an orchestration problem," said Giles Whiting, CEO of Decisions. "Right now, organizations are deploying AI faster than they can control it. Agents are multiplying across systems with no centralized way to coordinate or govern them. That's where things break down. Decisions delivers the control layer that brings it all together, so AI can actually execute with clarity and confidence."

The Decisions rebrand reflects a fundamental shift in enterprise technology, from automating tasks to orchestrating outcomes with a control layer for enterprise AI. The next phase of AI isn't building agents; it's controlling them. Decisions is purpose-built for this moment, providing the visibility, accountability, and real-time control needed to make AI, people, and systems work as one.

Built for Execution

With an enterprise rules engine for deterministic control at the center of the platform, Decisions gives business and IT teams one place to:

Orchestrate work across systems, agents, and people with full visibility and auditability

Apply business rules and decision logic at runtime, reducing reliance on LLM-only approaches

Govern AI behavior with access controls, audit trails, and human-in-the-loop oversight

Adapt processes effortlessly as exceptions, regulations, and business priorities change

Continuity for Customers

Existing customers of Decisions and ProcessMaker will continue using their products with no disruption. The rebrand reflects a unified identity and direction.

"This is just the beginning," said Whiting. "We have the platform, the team, and the focus to define how enterprises orchestrate at scale."

To learn more about how Decisions is defining the control layer for enterprise AI, visit www.decisions.com. To explore the emergence of universal orchestration, register for the upcoming webinar or read the blog for the full story behind the rebrand.

1Gartner, Universal Orchestrator — Governing AI Agents, Bots, and Humans at Scale, By Saikat Ray, Adam Briggs, 4 February 2026. Gartner® is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Decisions

Decisions is the control layer for enterprise AI, bringing AI agents, systems, and people together under centralized governance. Built on a foundation of decisioning and process automation, it transforms fragmented automation into orchestrated outcomes across the business. Trusted by enterprises globally, Decisions helps organizations execute with speed, visibility, and control.