DCK Showcases Battery-Powered and Smart Garden Care Solutions at spoga+gafa 2026

COLOGNE, Germany, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DCK Tools, a professional power tool brand of Dongcheng, has successfully concluded its exhibition at spoga+gafa 2026, the world's leading trade fair for the garden lifestyle, outdoor and garden-care industries, held from June 22 to 24 at Koelnmesse.

DCK at spoga+gafa 2026 DCK Robotic Lawn Mower

Presenting to a global audience of lawn and outdoor power equipment (OPE) professionals, retailers, and channel buyers, DCK showcased its latest product portfolio across 20V and 58V battery platforms, including intelligent robotic lawn mowers, zero-turn riding mowers, and a full range of OPE products, highlighting its latest advancements in battery-powered and intelligent lawn and garden care solutions.

"spoga+gafa is an important global meeting point for the garden lifestyle and outdoor industries. Our participation enables DCK to strengthen connections with channel partners across Europe and other international markets, present our 20V and 58V OPE portfolio and smart mowing solutions, and explore collaboration opportunities across a wider range of lawn and garden care applications," said Stella Su, head of marketing for DCK's Europe & North America Business Unit.

At spoga+gafa 2026, DCK showcased a product portfolio covering diverse scenarios, including residential garden maintenance, professional lawn care, and large-area turf management:

Intelligent robotic lawn mowers featuring automated operation, smart navigation, enhanced mowing efficiency, and reduce the need for manual intervention.

featuring automated operation, smart navigation, enhanced mowing efficiency, and reduce the need for manual intervention. 20V garden tool series tailored for home gardens, light-duty yard work, and retail channel sales.

tailored for home gardens, light-duty yard work, and retail channel sales. 58V garden tool series targeting premium residential users and semi-professional applications.

targeting premium residential users and semi-professional applications. Zero-turn riding lawn mowers designed for large turf areas, property management, landscaping services, and high-efficiency mowing operations.

Through these offerings, DCK aims to provide end users with more efficient, intelligent, and low-maintenance lawn and garden care solutions. At the same time, the portfolio offers distributors, professional wholesalers, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, and retail partners a flexible product mix that can be selected and merchandised according to different application scenarios and sales strategies.

DCK's product exhibition aligns with the industry trends of electrification, intelligence, low noise, and high efficiency in lawn and garden equipment, supporting the upgrade of turf care solutions toward cleaner, more convenient, and smarter alternatives.

During the trade fair, the DCK team held discussions with industry partners on product portfolios, channel cooperation, and market needs, generating insights to support future product promotion and business collaboration.

For more information about DCK and Dongcheng, please visit www.dck-tools.com and www.dongcheng.com.