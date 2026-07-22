Dayna Guido Launches New Parental Tool Box Community to Support Families and Professionals Navigating the Next Stage of Parenting

Building on the success of The Parental Tool Box, Guido's new initiative offers practical guidance, community discussion, and skill-building for parents and professionals who support families

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayna Guido, clinical social worker, educator, author, and longtime parenting and ethics expert, is expanding her work with the launch of a new parenting community initiative designed to help families and professionals build stronger connections, practical skills, and renewed confidence during one of the most complex stages of family life.

Dayna Guido

Building on the success of her book, The Parental Tool Box, Guido's new initiative supports parents of children ages 8 and beyond, a stage when many families discover that the strategies that worked in early childhood no longer land the same way. As children grow more independent, face new social pressures, and encounter an increasingly technology-driven world, parents often find themselves searching for updated tools, trusted guidance, and a place to speak honestly about what they are experiencing.

With more than 45 years of experience working with parents, clinicians, and families, Guido has long focused on helping people move away from shame, isolation, and perfection-based parenting. Her new initiative continues that mission by creating accessible spaces where parents can receive practical support while connecting with others who are navigating similar challenges.

"Parents are often doing the best they can with tools that may no longer fit the stage their child is in," says Guido. "As children move into later childhood, adolescence, and beyond, parents need new conversations, new skills, and supportive spaces where they can ask real questions without feeling judged."

The initiative includes two distinct offerings designed to meet different needs within the parenting community.

For parents, Guido will offer a welcoming community forum, facilitated discussion groups, practical parenting skills, and live Q&A opportunities. These spaces are designed to help parents talk through challenges, exchange ideas, and develop usable tools in an environment where they feel understood and less alone.

Separately, Guido will offer specialized support for professionals who work with parents and are also parents themselves. These sessions are designed to strengthen both personal parenting and professional practice by providing ready-to-use tools for home and the workplace. They also create space to address the often-overlooked challenge of helping families through issues that professionals may also be navigating in their own homes.

"This expansion reflects what we hear every day," says Guido. "Parents want real connection and practical support, while professionals want tools that truly work in everyday situations and a forum to process their own parenting difficulties. By offering both, we're able to meet people where they are."

The launch comes at a time when many families are rethinking how to stay connected amid rising digital pressure, changing social expectations, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence in everyday decision-making. Guido's work emphasizes that technology may offer information, but parents and professionals still need human connection, ethical reflection, and practical wisdom to support healthy development.

For Guido, the goal is not to help parents become perfect. It is to help them become more present, more confident, and better equipped to respond to the real-life challenges that emerge as children grow.

The Parental Tool Box Community will be available through an online community format, giving parents and professionals a more accessible way to learn, connect, and receive support.

For more information contact Dayna dayna@theparentaltoolbox.com

Or to sign up on the waitlist visit: https://lead5544.surveysparrow.com/s/The-Parental-Tool-Box-Community-Waitlist-Survey/tt-VmqmG

About Dayna Guido

Dayna Guido is a clinical social worker, educator, author, and thought leader with more than 45 years of experience working with parents, families, clinicians, and mental health professionals. She is the author of Creative Ways to Learn Ethics and co-author of The Parental Tool Box, Through her writing, training, supervision, and community-based work, Guido helps parents and professionals build practical skills, strengthen ethical decision-making, and stay connected to the human relationships at the center of care.

Media Contact:

Dayna Guido

dayna@theparentaltoolbox.com

daynaguido.com