Data Center Rack Market Accelerates with AI Infrastructure Expansion | reach US$ 13.5 billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center rack market is growing rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$ 7.5 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 13.5 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. This expansion is being driven by unprecedented investments in hyperscale data center construction, accelerating cloud computing adoption, and the emergence of artificial intelligence workloads that require high-density, high-power rack configurations. Data center racks have become indispensable infrastructure for modern digital economies, supporting everything from enterprise IT systems and cloud platforms to AI training clusters and edge computing networks.

Key Highlights

The global data center rack market is projected to grow from US$ 7.5 billion in 2026 to US$ 13.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.8%.

North America remains the leading regional market, supported by hyperscale cloud investments, enterprise IT modernization, and large-scale data center expansions.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by China's digital infrastructure initiatives and substantial cloud investments across India and Southeast Asia.

Cabinet racks dominate the market with approximately 62% share, owing to their superior security, cable management, and compliance with Tier III and Tier IV data center standards.

Rising deployment of AI and high-performance computing workloads is increasing demand for high-density racks capable of supporting power loads exceeding 100 kW per rack.

The expansion of edge computing and 5G infrastructure is creating significant opportunities for compact, ruggedized rack solutions across distributed computing environments.

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Hyperscale Data Center Construction Fuels Rack Demand

The global surge in hyperscale data center development is creating significant demand for advanced rack infrastructure. Cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud continue expanding their global data center footprints to accommodate rising demand for cloud services, AI applications, and digital storage.

Hyperscale operators announced more than US$ 200 billion in combined data center investment commitments, leading to the construction of facilities that require thousands of rack enclosures per site. These racks serve as the foundation for housing servers, networking systems, and storage equipment while ensuring efficient power distribution and thermal management.

The growth of artificial intelligence is further amplifying demand. Modern AI GPU clusters consume between 30 kW and 100+ kW per rack, significantly higher than traditional enterprise workloads. As a result, operators increasingly require reinforced cabinet racks designed to support greater weight loads, higher power densities, and liquid-cooling integration.

Beyond cloud providers, colocation operators are expanding capacity to meet enterprise outsourcing requirements. Major data center hubs such as Northern Virginia, Frankfurt, Singapore, and Mumbai continue to witness strong rack deployment activity. This large-scale infrastructure buildout ensures sustained demand for advanced rack solutions while creating long-term opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers across global markets.

Enterprise Digital Transformation and Edge Computing Drive Adoption

Enterprise digital transformation initiatives are emerging as another major growth driver for the data center rack market. Organizations across banking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and government sectors continue modernizing their IT infrastructure to support cloud-native applications, cybersecurity requirements, and data-intensive operations.

Data center racks play a vital role in these modernization programs by enabling structured deployment of servers, storage systems, and networking equipment. Enterprises increasingly favor enclosed cabinet racks because of their superior security, cable management, and thermal performance characteristics.

The rapid expansion of edge computing is also creating new opportunities. Rather than processing data exclusively in centralized facilities, businesses are deploying compute resources closer to end users to reduce latency and improve application performance. These distributed deployments require compact, standardized rack solutions suitable for telecom sites, retail stores, manufacturing facilities, and transportation hubs.

The global rollout of 5G networks further strengthens this trend. Industry estimates suggest billions of 5G subscriptions will be active by the end of the decade, driving demand for edge infrastructure and associated rack deployments. Manufacturers are responding by developing compact, ruggedized, and remotely manageable rack solutions designed specifically for edge environments.

Key Highlight: Schneider Electric Expands AI-Ready Data Center Infrastructure Portfolio in 2025

A major development in 2025 was Schneider Electric's launch of new data center solutions designed to address the challenges of high-density AI and accelerated computing applications. The company introduced its EcoStruxure™ Rack Solutions, a portfolio of rack systems engineered to support the growing infrastructure requirements of AI workloads. The solutions are designed to accommodate higher power densities, increased equipment weight, and advanced cooling requirements associated with modern AI deployments.

The new rack portfolio includes support for liquid-cooling technologies, such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling, along with enhanced rack power distribution capabilities. Schneider Electric also introduced an Open Compute Project (OCP)-inspired rack system that supports NVIDIA MGX architecture, providing infrastructure options for organizations deploying next-generation AI computing environments. These solutions are intended to help data center operators manage increasingly demanding AI and accelerated computing workloads.

Schneider Electric further strengthened its AI infrastructure strategy through its collaboration with NVIDIA. The companies announced initiatives focused on accelerating the development and deployment of AI factories at scale by combining Schneider Electric's expertise in data center infrastructure, power management, cooling, and sustainability with NVIDIA's accelerated computing and AI technologies.

This development reflects the broader evolution of data center infrastructure toward AI-optimized environments. As AI workloads continue to drive higher power and cooling requirements, infrastructure providers are increasingly focusing on integrated rack, power, and cooling solutions that enable efficient deployment of high-density computing systems.

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Segmentation Insights: Cabinet Rack Leadership Reflects Enterprise Security and High-Density Infrastructure Requirements

Cabinet racks continue to lead the data center rack market, accounting for approximately 62% of market share. Their dominance stems from superior physical security, enclosed architecture, integrated cable management, and compatibility with high-density server deployments. Enterprise, hyperscale, and colocation operators increasingly prefer cabinet racks because they support efficient airflow management, organized power distribution, and compliance with critical industry standards such as TIA-942 and ANSI/EIA-310. The growing adoption of AI, cloud computing, and mission-critical workloads is further strengthening demand for enclosed rack solutions, while advanced features such as intelligent monitoring, integrated cooling options, and remote management capabilities continue to reinforce their position as the preferred rack type across modern data center environments.

Regional Insights: North America Leads Global Data Center Rack Demand While Asia Pacific Accelerates Fastest Growth

North America remains the largest market for data center racks, accounting for the highest share of global revenue. The region benefits from the world's largest concentration of hyperscale cloud facilities, extensive enterprise IT spending, and ongoing federal modernization initiatives. The United States dominates regional demand, supported by major data center developments across Virginia, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada, where hyperscale operators continue expanding capacity.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region and is projected to record the strongest growth through 2033. China leads regional demand through large-scale initiatives such as the Eastern Data Western Computing project, while India's Digital India program and expanding cloud infrastructure investments are accelerating market expansion. Global cloud providers continue investing billions of dollars across Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and other emerging data center hubs.

Europe maintains a strong position, driven by hyperscale and colocation activity across Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Dublin. Sustainability regulations and energy-efficiency requirements are encouraging investments in advanced rack systems that support optimized cooling and power management.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Schneider Electric, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Vertiv Group, Legrand, Eaton Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Schneider Electric continues expanding its AI-ready rack portfolio with integrated cooling and intelligent infrastructure management capabilities.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG focuses on premium cabinet rack solutions featuring advanced thermal management, modular designs, and enterprise-grade monitoring systems.

Vertiv Group is investing heavily in liquid-cooling-compatible rack infrastructure to address rapidly growing AI and high-performance computing requirements.

Legrand and Eaton Corporation emphasize intelligent power distribution integration and energy-efficient rack ecosystems for enterprise and colocation customers.

Chatsworth Products and Panduit Corporation are strengthening their positions in edge computing and telecommunications deployments through compact and ruggedized rack solutions.

Business strategies across the market increasingly center on AI infrastructure readiness, liquid-cooling compatibility, intelligent monitoring, modular deployment architectures, and strategic partnerships with hyperscale cloud providers and colocation operators.

Market Segmentation

By Rack Type

Open Frame Rack

Cabinet

Others

By Height

Below 42 U

42 U

Above 42 U

By Width

19 Inch

23 Inch

Others

By Vertical

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Energy

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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