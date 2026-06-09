Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to Reach US$29.2 Bn by 2033 as AI and High-Density Computing Accelerate Adoption | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the data center liquid cooling market. These advanced cooling systems use liquids instead of traditional air to efficiently remove heat from servers, enabling high-performance computing environments, artificial intelligence workloads, and next-generation cloud infrastructure.

The global data center liquid cooling market is growing at an exceptional pace, expected to be valued at around US$5.7 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$29.2 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by increasing deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), machine learning, and hyperscale cloud infrastructure that generate unprecedented heat loads within data centers. Traditional air-cooling systems are increasingly unable to handle server rack densities exceeding 30-50 kW, prompting operators to adopt liquid cooling technologies capable of delivering superior thermal efficiency and lower power consumption.

Explosion of AI and High-Performance Computing Drives Market Growth

The worldwide surge in artificial intelligence applications and high-performance computing workloads is significantly increasing demand for liquid cooling solutions. Organizations across industries are deploying AI models, data analytics platforms, and GPU-intensive computing environments that require substantially higher processing power than conventional servers. Modern AI server racks frequently exceed 30-50 kW of power density, compared to traditional deployments that operate within the 5-10 kW range.

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This dramatic increase in heat generation makes advanced cooling systems essential for maintaining operational stability and performance. Liquid cooling technologies transfer heat up to 1,000 times more effectively than air, allowing operators to support dense computing environments while minimizing energy consumption. Industry projections indicate that global data center electricity demand could surpass 945 TWh by 2030 as AI adoption accelerates.

Hyperscale cloud providers, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and research facilities are increasingly adopting cold plate and immersion cooling technologies to support large-scale AI training and inference workloads. These systems enable higher computing densities, reduce thermal bottlenecks, and improve overall infrastructure utilization.

Key Highlights

The global data center liquid cooling market is projected to grow from US$5.7 billion in 2026 to US$29.2 billion by 2033, registering a robust CAGR of 26.4%.

The solutions segment dominates the market with more than 73% share, surpassing US$4.2 billion in value, while services emerge as the fastest-growing component category.

North America remains the leading regional market with more than 36% share, while Asia Pacific is set to record the fastest growth at a CAGR of 35.6% owing to rapid expansion of AI, cloud, and 5G-enabled infrastructure.

Rising adoption of AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing is accelerating demand for advanced liquid cooling technologies capable of managing rack densities exceeding 30-50 kW.

Sustainability Goals and Energy Efficiency Requirements Fuel Adoption

Energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives are becoming major factors influencing data center cooling strategies worldwide. Governments, regulatory agencies, and corporate ESG programs are placing increasing pressure on operators to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions, and water usage while maintaining reliable performance. Liquid cooling technologies enable facilities to achieve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) levels below 1.2, compared to typical air-cooled facilities operating between 1.4 and 1.6. This improvement translates into significant reductions in energy consumption and operating expenses. Data center operators are increasingly viewing liquid cooling as a strategic investment that supports both environmental objectives and long-term profitability.

Technology companies are also introducing innovative cooling approaches to enhance sustainability. New designs reduce dependence on water-intensive cooling methods while improving overall thermal efficiency. Several operators are implementing heat-recovery systems that capture excess thermal energy and redirect it to district heating networks, transforming waste heat into a valuable resource. The growing emphasis on ESG compliance, carbon neutrality commitments, and renewable energy integration is encouraging data center operators to modernize cooling infrastructure. As sustainability becomes a core business priority, liquid cooling technologies are emerging as a critical component of future-ready data center designs.

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Key Highlight: Supermicro Launches Advanced High-Impedance Coolant for AI Data Center Liquid Cooling in 2026

A notable development in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market in 2026 was the introduction of a new liquid-cooling coolant by Supermicro for its upcoming AI infrastructure platforms, including the VR200 NVL72 rack based on NVIDIA Vera CPUs and Rubin GPUs. According to the company, the new coolant offers up to 1,000 times higher electrical impedance than conventional cooling mixtures used in direct liquid cooling systems.

The coolant was unveiled during CEO Charles Liang's keynote at Computex 2026. Supermicro stated that the higher electrical impedance can help systems continue operating even in the event of small coolant leaks, reducing the likelihood of immediate shutdowns. The company plans to deploy this coolant across all its new liquid-cooled systems, including upcoming NVIDIA VR200 NVL72 and AMD Helios platforms.

Conventional water-based coolants possess some electrical conductivity, meaning leaks can potentially create leakage currents or short circuits when they contact electronic components. Supermicro claims that its new formulation is significantly more resistant to current flow, thereby lowering the risk of damage and downtime in high-value AI infrastructure.

The development is particularly relevant for next-generation AI data centers, where rack-scale systems are extremely expensive and operational continuity is critical. Supermicro highlighted the coolant as a potential differentiator for its liquid-cooled AI offerings at a time when server manufacturers have limited opportunities to distinguish their hardware platforms. However, the company did not disclose technical specifications such as conductivity, resistivity, or dielectric strength, making independent evaluation of the claimed performance improvement difficult.

Segmentation Insights: Solutions Dominate Revenue While Services Accelerate Future Growth

The solutions segment leads the data center liquid cooling market, accounting for more than 73% of total market share. Its dominance is driven by growing demand for complete cooling systems capable of managing rising heat densities, reducing energy consumption, and supporting AI, cloud, and high-performance computing workloads. Meanwhile, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 27.8% through 2033. As liquid cooling deployments become increasingly sophisticated, operators are relying on specialized service providers for installation, maintenance, system optimization, and regulatory compliance. This trend is expected to strengthen as organizations prioritize operational efficiency, uptime reliability, and long-term performance optimization across modern data center environments.

Regional Insights: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Growth Engine

North America holds the largest share of the data center liquid cooling market, accounting for more than 36% of global value. The region benefits from extensive hyperscale data center investments, widespread AI adoption, advanced cloud infrastructure, and strong demand from defense, healthcare, and research sectors. The United States remains the dominant market, supported by rising GPU deployments and growing regulatory emphasis on energy-efficient operations.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 35.6% through 2033. China leads regional demand through rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, cloud computing services, and large-scale data center projects. India is emerging as a major growth market due to increasing digitalization, rising cloud adoption, government support for data center development, and growing demand for energy-efficient technologies. Japan is also witnessing accelerated adoption as operators seek solutions to reduce electricity costs and improve operational efficiency.

Europe follows with strong growth driven by stringent sustainability regulations and increasing investments in digital infrastructure. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the Nordic nations are expanding liquid cooling deployments to meet energy efficiency targets and support high-density computing environments.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Vertiv Holdings, Schneider Electric, CoolIT Systems, LiquidStack, Equinix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Fujitsu.

Vertiv focuses on expanding its liquid cooling portfolio through product innovation and strategic partnerships aimed at supporting AI-ready infrastructure.

Schneider Electric emphasizes integrated cooling and energy management solutions that help operators achieve sustainability and operational efficiency goals.

CoolIT Systems continues investing in direct liquid cooling technologies designed for hyperscale and enterprise deployments requiring high-density performance.

LiquidStack is expanding immersion cooling deployments globally, targeting operators seeking maximum energy efficiency and reduced cooling costs.

Equinix is strengthening its liquid-ready infrastructure portfolio to meet growing demand for AI and HPC workloads across major global markets.

Business strategies across the industry emphasize technological innovation, AI-focused infrastructure development, sustainability initiatives, strategic collaborations, and expansion into rapidly growing hyperscale and edge computing environments.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services Design and Consulting Installation and Deployment Support and Maintenance



By Cooling Type

Cold Plate Liquid Cooling

Immersion Liquid Cooling

Spray Liquid Cooling

By Data Center Size

Small and Medium-sized Data Centers (500 sq. feet to 10,000 sq. feet)

Large Data Centers (More than 10,000 sq. feet)

By End-user

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

Hyperscale Data Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

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