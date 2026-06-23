Dalian Hosts Ninth Summer Davos Meeting as City Advances Innovation and Industrial Transformation

The event comes as Dalian continues its transition from a traditional industrial center into a growing hub for science, technology, and advanced manufacturing. At Yinggeshi Science City, researchers are working in fields ranging from catalysis to high-performance bearings, while companies in the Dalian High-Tech Zone are seeking to commercialize research through new industrial applications. These efforts span sectors including hydrogen technologies, industrial software, and advanced manufacturing.

Dalian's development is also closely linked to broader discussions about industrial modernization and the global energy transition. As one of China's major petrochemical centers, the city is investing in the upgrading of its energy and chemical industries through digitalization, efficiency improvements, and lower-carbon technologies. Research institutions such as the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics are contributing to work in areas including catalytic energy conversion and advanced chemical materials, supporting the city's efforts to diversify and modernize its industrial base.

Preparations for the international gathering have included upgrades to transportation, communications infrastructure, and conference services. As a national low-carbon pilot city, Dalian will deploy a fleet largely composed of new energy vehicles for conference transportation. Venue connectivity has also been enhanced through technologies such as 5G-A networks.

Beyond the conference program, participants will have the opportunity to experience the city's coastal environment and cultural activities. Seasonal events including the Cherry Festival and Beach Festival, along with Dalian's waterfront districts and public spaces, offer visitors a broader perspective on one of northeastern China's largest cities.

As global leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs, and researchers gather in Dalian, the city once again serves as a platform for discussions on innovation, industrial transformation, and international cooperation. Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and technological change, the meeting aims to explore how innovation can contribute to sustainable growth and shared development.

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