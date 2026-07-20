CTEK CS ONE BECOMES PART OF BMW GROUP AFTERMARKET OFFERING

CTEK expands its portfolio with a new generation of connected battery charging solutions for automotive customers

FALUN, Sweden, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK has entered into a new agreement to supply its CS ONE Gen. 2 battery charger for use within the BMW Group aftermarket portfolio. The agreement includes a co-branded version of the CS ONE Gen. 2 charger, which will be made available across selected markets.

The CS ONE Gen. 2 features CTEK's APTO™ (Adaptive Charging) technology, designed to simplify and optimise the battery charging process for users.

CTEK CS ONE Gen. 2 Joins BMW Group Aftermarket Portfolio

The agreement further strengthens CTEK's position as a trusted supplier of premium battery charging solutions, providing BMW Group customers with intelligent technology designed to make battery maintenance simpler and more convenient.

CTEK is a trusted supplier to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers. The agreement with BMW further strengthens CTEK's position as a leading OEM charging partner and reflects the growing demand for connected, future-ready charging solutions.

The CS ONE Gen. 2 automatically identifies battery type and size before selecting the most appropriate charging programme, eliminating the need for buttons or mode selection.

Connected to the CTEK App, users can access additional features, monitor charging progress and benefit from enhanced functionality through their smartphone via Wifi or Bluetooth.

Future-proof by design, the CS ONE Gen. 2 supports both lead-acid and lithium batteries, making it suitable across BMW's vehicle range, helping customers maximise battery performance and longevity.

Henk Lubberts, President of the Professional Division at CTEK, said:

"CTEK focuses on delivering reliable and innovative battery charging solutions that enhance the user experience. This collaboration brings together advanced vehicle engineering and intelligent charging technology to help BMW Group customers make the most of every drive.

Our technology is designed to make battery charging simpler and more intuitive for users. Combined with connectivity through the CTEK App and support for both lead-acid and lithium batteries, CS ONE provides a future-ready solution for today's drivers and those of tomorrow."

Deliveries of branded versions of the CS ONE charger are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and will be made available through selected aftermarket channels.

Notes to Editors

About CTEK

Established over 25 years ago, in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging and power solutions. Through smart, innovative technology, CTEK develops and manufactures products that help improve vehicle reliability, extend battery life and give drivers confidence that their vehicle is ready when they need it.

The company's portfolio includes battery chargers, battery boosters, professional workshop charging equipment and EV charging solutions for consumers and businesses. CTEK products support both lead-acid and lithium batteries and are designed to meet the needs of drivers, workshops, fleet operators and vehicle manufacturers.

CTEK products are distributed in more than 70 countries worldwide through a carefully selected network of distributors and retailers and are supplied as original equipment to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers.

With a focus on quality, innovation and performance, CTEK's purpose is to keep vehicles – and people – moving. Every day, CTEK delivers on its brand promise: Power Every Moment.

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Katharine Alsop

Head of Marketing & PR

E-mail: katharine.alsop@ctek.com

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