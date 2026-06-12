CSTS and Borussia Dortmund Partner to Bring 'EMMA' and Football Culture Closer to Chinese Fans

HONG KONG and BEIJING, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTS Enterprises ("CSTS") today announced a strategic collaboration with legendary German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund (BVB) aimed at deepening football culture, youth engagement, and fan experiences across Mainland China.

Through its Generation C initiative, CSTS will work closely with Borussia Dortmund to deliver a series of football-driven events, community initiatives, and digital activations, anchored by the club's iconic mascot, "EMMA".

Bringing BVB and EMMA Closer to Chinese Fans

As one of the most popular European football clubs in China, Borussia Dortmund has built a strong connection with Chinese supporters over the past decade. EMMA, the club's beloved mascot, has emerged as a recognisable and engaging figure among supporters through regular appearances at football festivals, retail activations, charity events, and youth programmes.

Under the collaboration, CSTS will spotlight EMMA across a curated programme of fan-focused initiatives designed to connect more deeply with local audiences. These will include:

Football events and matchday experiences

Youth training and grassroots football initiatives

Community and charity outreach programmes

Travel and sports-themed activations linked to global football culture

Expanding Fan Engagement Through Asia Tour Activations

As part of the partnership, CSTS will support a range of initiatives tied to Borussia Dortmund's upcoming Asia Tour aimed at expanding access, engagement, and visibility for fans in the region. Key components include:

Asia Tour Content and Fan Engagement: Creation of exclusive behind-the-scenes and fan-focused content following Borussia Dortmund throughout the tour.

Creation of exclusive behind-the-scenes and fan-focused content following Borussia Dortmund throughout the tour. Match Ticket Allocation and Promotions: Distribution of match tickets to enable broader fan participation in selected markets.

Distribution of match tickets to enable broader fan participation in selected markets. Regional Sponsorship Visibility: CSTS and Generation C branding featured across selected tour activations and promotional campaigns.

CSTS and Generation C branding featured across selected tour activations and promotional campaigns. Player Meet-and-Greet Events: Fan engagement events in key cities across China, including Guangzhou, Nanjing, and Chengdu, featuring Borussia Dortmund legends and former World Cup and Champions League Champions.

Driving Community Impact and Youth Development

The collaboration emphasises grassroots football and community impact. EMMA will make physical appearances at CSTS activations, including youth football experiences and welfare institute visits to inspire young players and fans.

The partnership reflects CSTS's commitment to meaningful football experiences and supports Borussia Dortmund's Asian fan engagement strategy across grassroots development, digital innovation, and community outreach – creating lasting value for fans, young athletes, and communities across China.

Further announcements on specific event dates, activations and initiatives in coming weeks.

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. The company develops and partners with intellectual properties and brands to deliver compelling experiences that connect with local and regional audiences across the world. In addition to its own initiatives, including Generation C and PremierX, it collaborates with international IPs such as the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, and Waterbomb.

CSTS integrates experiential marketing, tourism, data, and technology to deliver connected audience experiences. The company engages consumers across physical events and digital channels, working with clients to execute at scale across markets, turning complex activations into co-ordinated, measurable outcomes.

About Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund (BVB) is one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in Germany. With over 80,000 spectators on average, BVB offers a vibrant matchday experience in Signal Iduna Park, featuring the iconic "Yellow Wall"—Europe's largest standing terrace. Founded in 1909, the club is built on a tradition of "True Love," focusing on passionate fan engagement, high-energy football, and community unity. Driven by a 50+1 fan-ownership policy, Borussia Dortmund is dedicated to affordable ticket prices, authentic fan experiences, and a strong, accessible partnership model.