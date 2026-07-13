CSL Group Acquires IoTM Solutions to Power Global eSIM Orchestration

Adding proven SIM management scale and 100+ operator access to accelerate SGP.32 eSIM readiness

LONDON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Group, the leading global provider of Critical Connectivity®, has acquired IoTM Solutions Ltd, creating a global platform for resilient, multi-carrier IoT connectivity management and eSIM orchestration, designed for the next-generation of global IoT deployments.

As IoT deployments scale globally, enterprises, service providers and mobile operators are often required to manage SIMs, eSIM profiles and carrier integrations across separate portals, Connectivity Management Platforms (CMPs) and network platforms. This fragmentation adds operational complexity, slows carrier onboarding and makes it harder to adapt to changing regulation, permanent roaming restrictions and in-life service issues.

The acquisition strengthens CSL's ability to help customers build resilient global IoT estates that can adapt to network outages, changing regulation and transition smoothly to SGP.32 - the GSMA's next-generation eSIM standard for IoT.

Resilient IoT Operations for Global Connectivity

Founded in 2015, IoTM Solutions has developed a cloud-native platform that brings fragmented carrier systems, CMPs and eSIM workflows into one managed service, providing a single pane of glass view. The platform is vendor agnostic, taking on legacy estates or new deployments regardless of vendor, so customers manage SIM lifecycle, eSIM profile management, usage reporting, support workflows and API access through a unified operating model across multiple operators and platforms. This low-touch, friction-free approach means customers can provision their entire SIM estate seamlessly in hours, not days.

Already managing more than 30 million SIMs, with the ability to onboard over a billion, the platform supports 20+ native CMP, API and carrier platform integrations, with access to more than 100 mobile operators. This gives CSL immediate global scale, deep carrier integration and proven operational capability across its Critical Connectivity® and rSIM® services, providing more optionality and value for customers.

Combined with rSIM's SIM-level resilience and CSL's managed IoT services, IoTM Solutions expands CSL's resilient connectivity offering beyond network failover. Customers can manage outages, local carrier requirements, permanent roaming restrictions and changing market conditions through a single platform.

Dan Amir, CEO & Co–Founder of IoTM Solutions, said:

"IoTM was created to remove the complexity of managing IoT connectivity across multiple operators, platforms and countries. Joining CSL Group allows us to bring that capability to a larger global customer base, supported by CSL's managed connectivity services and rSIM resilience. Together, we can help customers and mobile operators simplify SIM and eSIM operations and prepare for the next generation of global IoT."

The IoTM team will join CSL, and the platform will continue to support existing customers, operators and service provider partners.

Expanding CSL's Capabilities

CSL already delivers managed IoT connectivity and patented rSIM resilience for life-critical and business-critical applications. By adding IoTM, CSL extends its role beyond connectivity, giving customers a single resilient operating model for managing SIMs, eSIMs, carriers and platforms throughout the device lifecycle.

Together, CSL and IoTM Solutions enable customers to deploy globally, adapt to local carrier and regulatory requirements, automate SIM lifecycle management and strengthen operational resilience as IoT estates grow. This creates a foundation for large-scale SGP.32 adoption while reducing operational complexity for enterprises, service providers and mobile operators.

Preparing Customers for the Next Generation of eSIM

The transition to SGP.32, the next generation of eSIM architecture for IoT, represents one of the most significant changes in how connected devices are provisioned, managed and supported throughout their lifecycle. As enterprises expand globally and permanent roaming restrictions continue to evolve, organisations need greater automation, orchestration and operational control over their SIM and eSIM estates.

By combining IoTM Solutions' connectivity management platform with CSL's managed IoT services and patented rSIM resilience, CSL is creating the operational foundation for both today's global IoT deployments and tomorrow's SGP.32 ecosystem.

Ed Heale, CEO of CSL Group, commented:

"SGP.32 marks the biggest change in IoT connectivity management since the introduction of eSIM. Customers won't simply need a new standard; they'll need a new operating model. Bringing IoTM Solutions into CSL Group allows us to deliver that; combining IoT connectivity management, eSIM orchestration and resilient connectivity into a single service that prepares customers for the next generation of global IoT."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CSL Group

CSL Group is the world's leading provider of Critical Connectivity®. Founded in 1996, CSL has spent three decades building the expertise, resilience and managed infrastructure that life, mission and business-critical IoT applications depend on. Today, CSL manages over three million connections across building security, healthcare, infrastructure, utilities and transport, delivering always-on, fully managed, multi-path IoT solutions at scale. Where other connectivity providers deliver a commodity, CSL delivers certainty: designing, deploying and managing secure, resilient solutions tailored to the environments where failure is not an option.

Learn more at csl-group.com.