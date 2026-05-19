Crusonia Wealth Advisors Welcomes Ryan Csrnko, CFP® as Wealth Advisor

Veteran Colorado advisor brings deep expertise in financial planning and business exit strategy to the growing Denver-based firm.

DENVER, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC, an independent registered investment advisor, today welcomed Ryan Csrnko, CFP® to its team of wealth advisors. Csrnko joins the firm following several years at independent advisory practices across Colorado.

Crusonia Wealth Advisors

Founded in 2023, Crusonia Wealth Advisors delivers integrated wealth management to high-net-worth individuals and families, with capabilities spanning investment management, financial planning, and tax-aware strategy. Csrnko's arrival deepens the firm's bench at a moment of steady momentum and rising demand from clients with increasingly sophisticated planning needs.

A Certified Financial Planner™ professional, Csrnko works across the full arc of a client's financial life—portfolio management, comprehensive planning, and business exit planning chief among his areas of focus. His career has been spent exclusively in independent advisory environments, an experience that has shaped his conviction that unbiased, client-aligned advice produces the best long-term outcomes.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Crusonia Wealth Advisors. My practice has always been built on independence and doing right by the families I serve. Crusonia delivers on this and more. They bring the resources and support to drive success for me and, more importantly, for my clients," Csrnko said.

Csrnko earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Colorado State University, with a concentration in Financial Planning and a minor in Economics. Outside the office, he is an avid golfer and skier, active in his church, and lives in the Denver area with his wife, baby daughter, and golden retriever.

A Growing Team for an Expanding Client Base

Csrnko joins Crusonia at a time when the firm is broadening its capacity to serve business owners, equity holders, executives, and multigenerational families—client profiles whose planning needs often extend well beyond conventional wealth management.

"We are excited to have Ryan join Crusonia, his financial planning expertise and focus is paramount to life-long client relationships, helping individuals and families attain their goals," Co-Founder and Managing Director, Zach Pashel said.

About Crusonia Wealth Advisors: Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Crusonia Wealth Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) providing private wealth management services that include investment, retirement, education funding, tax, and philanthropic planning. Built to support advisors serving high-net-worth clients, the firm pairs customized financial planning with thoughtful investment management. Enhanced by Michaud Capital Management LLC, Crusonia operates in an independent, agnostic environment designed to put client interests first.

Visit www.crusoniawealth.com to learn more.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to engage in any investment advisory or other services.

Media Contact:

Crusonia Wealth Advisors

Zach Pashel

zp@crusoniawealth.com

Denver, Colorado

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