Critical Infrastructure Protection Market worth $206.31 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is projected to grow from USD 160.28 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 206.31 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 1300 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 800 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market – Global Forecast to 2031"

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 153.87 billion

USD 153.87 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 160.28 billion

USD 160.28 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 206.31 billion

USD 206.31 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 5.2%

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is being driven by increasing cyber and physical threats to essential infrastructure, expanding IT/OT connectivity, and the growing need for operational resilience and continuity.

By offering, physical security is expected to dominate the market in 2026.

By OT cybersecurity solution, the services segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 4.8%.

By vertical, the telecom segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the CIP Market in 2026, at 37.12%.

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Digitalized rail signaling, automated tolling, intelligent traffic systems, and connected transport hubs are expanding the number of connected assets across transportation networks. This increases requirements for continuous monitoring, secure access control, network protection, and OT security to safeguard operational systems. Growing automation and centralized control across transport infrastructure are therefore driving adoption of integrated CIP solutions.

IT cybersecurity solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing digitalization across critical infrastructure is expanding the number of connected IT environments that require protection, while greater adoption of cloud platforms, remote operations, digital services, and interconnected enterprise systems is creating more complex security requirements. Operators are strengthening network and endpoint protection, IAM, cloud and application security, encryption and data protection, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. Growing requirements for continuous monitoring, vulnerability management, compliance, and secure data handling are also encouraging organizations to modernize legacy security architectures. As critical infrastructure becomes increasingly dependent on digital systems for daily operations, demand for integrated and scalable IT cybersecurity capabilities is expected to strengthen across essential sectors.

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The commercial sector is projected to hold the largest market

The commercial sector is projected to account for the largest share of the CIP Market, supported by the extensive presence of hospitals, amusement and recreation centers, museums, and historical sites requiring comprehensive protection. These facilities face diverse security requirements spanning surveillance, access control, perimeter protection, screening, emergency communications, and cybersecurity. Increasing visitor volumes, valuable assets, publicly accessible premises, and interconnected operational systems are encouraging adoption of integrated CIP solutions. The growing focus on protecting people, facilities, sensitive information, and uninterrupted operations is further supporting demand for advanced physical security, IT cybersecurity, and OT protection technologies across commercial facilities.

Middle East & Africa is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Middle East & African CIP Market is being supported by accelerating investment in energy, transportation, digital infrastructure, and industrial modernization. In the Middle East, 64% of surveyed organizations identify smart grids and grid software as critical to the energy transition, while 61% say industrial AI is improving critical infrastructure resilience, highlighting the region's shift toward more connected and digitally managed infrastructure. The 1,700-km GCC Railway is 50% complete, while the UAE–Oman Hafeet Rail project is 40% complete, expanding the region's connected transport infrastructure. The UAE has also inaugurated an Emirates Monitoring Center providing real-time oversight of an electricity network with approximately 48 GW of installed generation capacity, strengthening requirements for infrastructure monitoring and protection. These developments are creating demand for physical security, IT cybersecurity, OT protection, and integrated monitoring solutions across the region.

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Top Companies in Critical Infrastructure Protection Market:

The Top Companies in Critical Infrastructure Protection Market are Axis Communications (Sweden), TPG (Forcepoint G2CI) (US), Fortinet (US), Cisco (US), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), General Dynamics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Honeywell (US), Airbus (Netherlands), and Thales (France).

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The CIP Market is attracting investment across physical security, IT cybersecurity, and OT cybersecurity as vendors develop specialized technologies to protect critical infrastructure and cyber-physical environments. Claroty raised USD 150 million in Series F funding in January 2026, led by Golub Growth, to accelerate its CPS protection platform and global expansion. Coram AI raised USD 35 million in Series B funding in June 2026, bringing total funding to USD 66 million, to expand its AI-native physical security platform, which integrates video surveillance, access control, visitor management, and emergency response. Frenos raised USD 1.52 million in July 2026, bringing total funding to USD 6.4 million, to expand its AI-powered OT security assessment and simulated penetration-testing capabilities for critical infrastructure and defense.

Revenue Shift Context

The CIP Market is increasingly shifting toward integrated security capabilities across physical, IT, and OT environments, with spending expanding beyond conventional standalone security products. Physical security investment is moving toward intelligent surveillance, access control, and automated investigation, while IT and OT spending is increasingly focused on asset visibility, vulnerability assessment, threat detection, and infrastructure protection. Coram's 2026 funding demonstrates the movement toward AI-enabled physical security that integrates surveillance, access control, and emergency workflows. Similarly, Claroty's investment reflects growing demand for dedicated CPS protection across mission-critical infrastructure, while Frenos is expanding the OT security services opportunity through simulated penetration testing and vulnerability assessment.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the CIP Market are increasingly focused on strengthening IT, OT, asset visibility, and cyber-physical security capabilities. Recent transactions involving ServiceNow, Armis, Dragos, Phosphorus, Accenture, runZero, and NetRise highlight growing consolidation, as major technology and security providers expand their capabilities to address increasingly connected and complex critical infrastructure environments.

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024–JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description April 2026 Acquisition ServiceNow (US) Armis (US) ServiceNow completed its acquisition of Armis, adding real-time asset discovery, exposure management, and protection across IT, OT, IoT, physical AI, and critical infrastructure environments. June 2026 Acquisition Dragos (US) Phosphorus

(US) Dragos acquired Phosphorus to extend its OT cybersecurity platform into connected devices across critical infrastructure, including power grids, pipelines, manufacturing facilities, and data centers. June 2026 Acquisition Accenture (Ireland) Dragos (US),

runZero (US), NetRise (US) Accenture agreed to acquire a majority stake in Dragos and acquire runZero and NetRise in a combined transaction valued at approximately USD 4.175 billion, strengthening OT cybersecurity, asset visibility, and cyber-physical infrastructure protection capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players account for approximately 35.5% of the CIP Market, reflecting a moderately concentrated but competitive market structure, while the top 10 players collectively account for approximately 52% of overall market revenue. Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Huawei, Siemens, and Thales lead the competitive landscape, supported by broad capabilities across cybersecurity, physical security, secure communications, industrial infrastructure, defense, and systems integration. Cisco, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, and Axis Communications further strengthen the market through specialized networking, OT security, defense systems, surveillance, cybersecurity, and physical protection offerings. The remaining market is fragmented among specialized CIP providers and regional players addressing specific requirements across physical security, IT cybersecurity, OT/ICS protection, surveillance, access control, monitoring, and infrastructure security.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Market Reports:

Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market by Solution (Identity & Access Management, SIEM, Encryption, IDPS, Security & Vulnerability Management), Service (Incident Response Services, Consulting & Integration), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2031

Operational Technology (OT) Security Market by Solution (SIEM, IAM, Asset Discovery & Management, Network Security), Service (Consulting & Integration, Incident Response, Managed), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises) - Global Forecast to 2031

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