Crestline Raises $625 Million for Second European Capital Solutions Fund

European Capital Solutions Fund II Exceeds Predecessor by Nearly 75% and Demonstrates Strong Demand for Crestline's Flexible, Partnership-Driven Approach to Value Creation

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Management, L.P. ("Crestline"), a global alternative investment management firm, today announced the final close of Crestline European Capital Solutions Fund II ("ECSFII" or the "Fund") with $625 million in capital commitments, nearly 75 percent larger than Fund I. The Fund received strong support from both existing Crestline clients and new investor relationships globally, including a diverse group of public and private pension plans, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors.

Consistent with the European Capital Solutions Strategy Crestline has employed since 2015, ECSFII originates, structures and finances tailored capital solutions – ranging from senior debt to structured equity – for asset-backed and lower-middle-market businesses across North and Western Europe. The strategy targets situations underpinned by tangible collateral, including hard assets such as real estate, infrastructure and transportation, financial and esoteric assets such as music royalties and litigation finance, as well as asset-heavy, often entrepreneur-led or family-owned companies seeking transitional capital. It is managed by Crestline's European Capital Solutions team, whose senior leadership has worked together for more than 20 years and has deployed approximately $2.0 billion across 45 transactions in Europe. Since launching in 2025, ECSFII has demonstrated strong early momentum, establishing a diversified portfolio with approximately 35 percent of the fund committed and a significant realization completed as of Q2'26.

"The successful close of ECSFII reflects the trust our investors have placed in us, and we are deeply grateful for their continued partnership and support," said Michael Guy, Executive Managing Director and Head of European Credit. "The European lower-middle-market continues to face a significant and persistent funding gap—one that requires creativity, speed and deep asset-level underwriting expertise. ECSFII was designed to address this opportunity. The Fund's early momentum reflects the experience, capabilities and relationships our team has developed over more than a decade, and we look forward to continuing to deliver for our investors."

"Crestline has spent well over a decade building relationships and a proprietary sourcing network in this market, which lets us access bilateral opportunities that are often difficult to replicate," said Keith Williams, Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Crestline. "The financing needs of lower-middle-market European businesses continue to grow, and our hands-on approach to structuring is purpose-built to meet them. We are grateful for the support behind ECSFII, and we look forward to putting this capital to work and continuing to grow our European platform."

About Crestline Management, L.P.

Crestline is a global alternative investment management firm founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, with affiliate offices in London, New York, Tokyo, and Toronto. The firm has approximately $18 billion of credit assets under management (as of March 31, 2026) including its capital solutions, direct lending, and portfolio finance platforms. Crestline operates as part of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM), a global alternative asset manager with significant experience managing credit and real estate assets and an integrated platform that spans asset-based finance, residential and commercial real estate lending, mortgage servicing rights, and structured credit. For more information, visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

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