Coway Honored at IDEA Design Awards 2026, Secures International Design 'Grand Slam'

Coway marks its 17th consecutive IDEA recognition, thus completing its sweep of all three major global design awards in 2026 and underscoring the company's global design leadership

The Square Fit Air Purifier Series and the Inverter Dehumidifier 23L were recognized by IDEA for their minimalist aesthetics, space efficiency and elevated usability

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," today announced that it has been honored at the 2026 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), marking the company's 17th consecutive year of recognition.

Hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), IDEA is recognized as one of the world's top three design awards, alongside Germany's iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Awards. Entries are rigorously evaluated by global design experts on their innovation, user experience and aesthetic excellence.

Coway’s Square Fit Air Purifier (38㎡ and 82㎡), honored at the 2026 IDEA Design Awards for enhancing space efficiency with a footprint up to 24% smaller than previous models.

This year, Coway received recognition for two of its leading air care solutions: the Square Fit Air Purifier Series and the Inverter Dehumidifier 23L. Having already won acclaim at the 2026 iF Design Award as well as the Red Dot Design Awards, both products have now accomplished a coveted international design 'Grand Slam' by sweeping the world's top three design awards within a single year.

The Square Fit Air Purifier Series (38㎡ and 82㎡ models):

Enhanced Space Efficiency : Despite a footprint that is 24% and 19% smaller than previous models in their respective size classes, the Square Fit Air Purifier Series delivers powerful performance across increased coverage areas.

: Despite a footprint that is 24% and 19% smaller than previous models in their respective size classes, the Square Fit Air Purifier Series delivers powerful performance across increased coverage areas. Seamless & Intuitive Design : Thanks to its sleek design capable of concealing internal components for aesthetic unity paired with its intuitive control panel for ease of use, the Square Fit Air Purifier Series received high praise from the IDEA judges.

: Thanks to its sleek design capable of concealing internal components for aesthetic unity paired with its intuitive control panel for ease of use, the Square Fit Air Purifier Series received high praise from the IDEA judges. Hassle-Free Cleaning: In order to minimize dust accumulation, the Square Fit Series features an anti-static top air outlet that is completely detachable and washable for effortless maintenance.

The Inverter Dehumidifier 23L:

Powerful Performance : With its generous daily capacity of 23 liters, the Inverter Dehumidifier is able to efficiently reach optimal humidity levels in just 30 minutes; three times faster than its predecessor.

: With its generous daily capacity of 23 liters, the Inverter Dehumidifier is able to efficiently reach optimal humidity levels in just 30 minutes; three times faster than its predecessor. Minimalist Aesthetics : The Inverter Dehumidifier 23L features an elegant, two-tone design that is able to blend seamlessly into any interior space and elevate a room's overall aesthetic effortlessly.

: The Inverter Dehumidifier 23L features an elegant, two-tone design that is able to blend seamlessly into any interior space and elevate a room's overall aesthetic effortlessly. Flexible Mobility: Thoughtfully designed with a one-handed detachable side-loading water tank, the Inverter Dehumidifier 23L also features 360-degree rotating wheels and a hidden handle for maximum convenience and easy transportation.

"Our success in sweeping the world's top three design awards this year is a testament to our ongoing commitment to understanding our customers' lifestyles and seamlessly balancing aesthetics with everyday usability," said Jinsang Hwang, Head of Coway Design Lab. "Moving forward, we will continue to listen closely to our customers to introduce user-centric innovations that seamlessly integrate into their daily lives."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway (KRX: 021240), the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading global innovator dedicated to enhancing everyday life through state-of-the-art environmental home appliances and premium wellness solutions. Renowned for its industry-leading water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets, Coway expands its premium sleep and wellness brand, BEREX, to advance the global lifestyle sector with smart mattresses and advanced massage chairs. Driven by intensive research and award-winning engineering, Coway continues to accelerate its business across major markets, including Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.