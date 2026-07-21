CoVet Partners with Rewilding Britain to Support Nature Recovery Across the UK

New partnership directs funds from UK subscriptions to locally led rewilding projects across Britain's land and seas.

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVet, the veterinary industry's leading AI copilot platform, today announced its first environmental partnership with Rewilding Britain.

Rewilding Britain works to create a wilder Britain for nature, climate, and people. Rewilding is the large-scale restoration of nature until it can take care of itself.

Through the partnership, CoVet will redirect a percentage of individual subscription revenue to Rewilding Britain, helping fund locally led nature recovery across England, Scotland, and Wales. The contributions will support the charity's Rewilding Innovation Fund and Rewilding Challenge Fund, which back locally-led rewilding projects across habitat restoration, species recovery, community initiatives, and marine projects.

"CoVet has a responsibility to reflect the values of the people we serve," said Yannick Bloem, CEO and Co-Founder of CoVet. "Rewilding Britain is doing measurable, science-based work to help nature recover across Britain. Every new UK individual subscription will help support that work."

"We're delighted to welcome CoVet as a corporate partner," said Kate Barclay, Director of Fundraising at Rewilding Britain. "Support like this helps us fund crucial rewilding projects, enabling large-scale restoration of ecosystems. It's encouraging to see a technology company consider its footprint and choose to invest in nature restoration."

The partnership reflects CoVet's commitment to supporting the animals, communities, and natural places connected to veterinary care.

CoVet is a remote-first company, which reduces the impacts associated with office operations. Its AI is used only when needed, models are not trained on customer data, and the platform runs on Google Cloud's energy-efficient infrastructure.

Through Rewilding Britain, CoVet can support nature recovery across Britain while continuing to reduce avoidable impact in its own operations.

About CoVet

CoVet is an AI-powered clinical copilot built by veterinary professionals, for veterinary professionals. Designed to reduce administrative burden and prevent burnout, CoVet automates SOAP notes, transcribes consultations, and streamlines client communication, saving clinics over two hours per veterinarian, per day. Trusted by tens of thousands of users across six continents, CoVet helps veterinary teams reclaim their time and refocus on what matters most: exceptional patient care.

Learn more at co.vet

About Rewilding Britain

Rewilding Britain is Britain's leading rewilding charity, working to create a wilder Britain for nature, climate and people. Rewilding Britain influences policy, removes barriers, and inspires positive, practical action to help rewilding – the large-scale restoration of nature and its remarkable web of life – flourish across at least 30% of Britain's land and seas by 2030. Rewilding offers hope for tackling the nature and climate emergencies, while creating a cascade of benefits for people and local communities.

Learn more at rewildingbritain.org.uk