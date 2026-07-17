Counter-UAS System (C-UAS) Market worth $29.70 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the counter-UAS system (C-UAS) market size is expected to reach USD 29.70 billion by 2031 from USD 9.17 billion in 2026, recording a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

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Counter-UAS System (C-UAS) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 9.17 billion

USD 9.17 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 29.70 billion

USD 29.70 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 26.5%

Counter-UAS System (C-UAS) Market Trends & Insights:

Counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems are deployed more widely to detect, track, identify, and mitigate unauthorized drones through the integration of radar, RF sensors, EO/IR cameras, command and control, and countermeasure technologies. They help protect military bases, critical infrastructure, airports, public venues, and other sensitive locations from surveillance, security incidents, and other drone-related threats.

By deployment, the vehicle-mounted segment is expected to register a CAGR of 29.9% between 2026 and 2031.

By solution, the UAS mitigation & neutralization segment is likely to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing in the counter-UAS system (C-UAS) market with a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

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The increasing use of coordinated drone swarms is increasing the demand for C-UAS systems capable of detecting, tracking, and mitigating multiple drone threats simultaneously through integrated multi-sensor and command and control technologies. Governments are increasing funding for the procurement, testing, and deployment of C-UAS systems to strengthen defense and homeland security capabilities. Long-term procurement programs, technology evaluations, and modernization initiatives are supporting the adoption of integrated detection, command and control, and mitigation systems across military and government security operations.

Conventional segment to hold a larger market share than the AI segment in 2031

By technology, the conventional segment is expected to hold a larger share of the counter-UAS system (C-UAS) market in 2031, as it is widely deployed across military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure applications. These systems integrate established radar, RF detection, EO/IR sensors, command and control platforms, and mitigation technologies, providing proven performance and compatibility with existing defense and security infrastructure. Defense and security organizations are prioritizing radar, RF detection, EO/IR sensors, command and control platforms, and electronic countermeasures as they are broadly deployed and readily integrated with existing air defense and security networks.

UAS mitigation & neutralization segment to become the fastest-growing between 2026 and 2031

By solution, the UAS mitigation & neutralization segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the counter-UAS system (C-UAS) market during the forecast period. The increasing use of commercial, FPV, autonomous, and swarm drones is boosting the demand for technologies that can disrupt, intercept, or neutralize unauthorized drones after they are detected and identified. Defense and security organizations are expanding the deployment of electronic countermeasures, directed-energy systems, kinetic interceptors, and other mitigation technologies as part of integrated C-UAS architectures to address evolving drone threats across military, homeland security, airport, and critical infrastructure applications.

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North America to exhibit the highest CAGR in the counter-UAS system (C-UAS) market during the forecast period

By region, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing counter-UAS system (C-UAS) industry during the forecast period. The region is increasing investments in integrated C-UAS capabilities to address evolving drone threats across military operations, homeland security, border protection, airports, and critical infrastructure. Growing adoption of AI-enabled detection, multi-sensor command and control platforms, and advanced mitigation technologies, together with ongoing defense procurement and modernization programs, is supporting the regional market expansion across the region.

RTX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel) are among the leading players in the counter-UAS system (C-UAS) companies. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisitions and contracts to further secure their foothold in the market.

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