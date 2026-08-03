COSORI Air Fryer Launches in UAE & Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the Middle East, the most treasured moments arrive with samboosa, pakora, and kunafa. Now enjoy that crunch with 90% less oil, zero fry smells, and a kitchen cool enough for guests and energy bills low. COSORI's Dynamic DC Motor with five fan speeds and nine presets cooks 33% faster—no preheat, no oven-like heat, essential for Gulf summers. The wide temperature range (30°C–230°C) proofs dough, dehydrates, roasts, and air fries. An angled one-touch panel, dishwasher-safe basket, and generous capacity feed a family of five without a bulky dual-basket.

COSORI Dual Blaze TwinFry 10-Litre Air Fryer_Campaign Video Speed Speed

Engineered to honour the art of cooking, every air fryer delivers falafel, kibbeh, and samosa with the same shattering crunch, minus heavy fat. Independent tests confirm 90% less oil while preserving the texture Gulf palates demand—heritage, reimagined healthier, cooler, faster.

COSORI supports wellness without sacrificing fried favourites. One machine moves from Indian paneer tikka to Lebanese sfiha to British roast potatoes—zero flavour crossover, every time. Designed for the UAE's 200-plus nationalities and Saudi Arabia's crossroads of tradition and taste, uniting every table.

"COSORI isn't just an appliance; it's a bridge between yesterday's flavours and tomorrow's wellness," said Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director at COSORI Middle East. "Families enjoy the exact meals they love, with less oil, less heat, and zero compromise on crunch."

Availability & Pricing

Where to buy:

For availability and pricing in Saudi, please refer to Amazon.sa.

Model Capacity Price (AED) COSORI Premium II Plus 6.2 Litre AED 399 COSORI Dual Blaze 6.4 Litre AED 499 COSORI TurboBlaze™ 6 Litre AED 499 COSORI Turbo Tower™

Compact 8.6 Litre AED 799 COSORI Dual Blaze Twinfry™

Smart Air Fryer 10 Litre AED 999 Cosori Turbo Tower™ Air Fryer

Pro Smart 10.8 Litre Coming Soon

About COSORI

"Cosori" is an acronym of "Cooking," "Smarter,"with "Originality & Inspiration," which reflects the brand's core values from its establishment in 2017. Ever since, Cosori has become well-known for their kitchen appliances, especially their award-winning air fryer series. Today, excellent R&D and a rapidly growing Cosori community are key components of the brand's work to revolutionize the home cooking experience. Learn more at cosori.ae .

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