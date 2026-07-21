Corporate Governance Asia recognizes SM Group with 24 awards

PASAY CITY, Philippines, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SM Group received 24 awards from Hong Kong-based publication Corporate Governance Asia, underscoring the conglomerate's performance in governance, sustainability, investor relations, and corporate leadership amid an increasingly complex global operating environment.

SM Investments Corp. (SM Investments), the parent company of the SM Group, received eight awards, including the Sustainable Asia Award, Asia's Best CSR, Best Corporate Communications, and Best Investor Relations.

SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio was named Asia's Best CEO (Investor Relations), while Executive Vice Presidents Erwin G. Pato and Franklin C. Gomez were recognized as co-awardees for Asia's Best CFO (Investor Relations). Timothy Daniels, consultant and head of investor relations and sustainability, was also cited as Best Investor Relations Professional.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Corporate Governance Asia. Governance and sustainability remain embedded in how we operate, helping strengthen resilience, support disciplined decision-making, and enable long-term value creation for our various stakeholders," Mr. DyBuncio said.

The awards come as companies across the region navigate heightened economic volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, and growing climate-related risks.

BDO Unibank received nine awards while SM Prime Holdings Inc. received seven awards.

The recognitions were conferred during the 16th Asian Excellence Awards, which carried the theme "Reshaping Asian Leadership in a Changing Global Economic Landscape and Climate Change."

Corporate Governance Asia is a regional publication focused on corporate governance, sustainability, investor relations, and boardroom leadership across Asia.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation (SM) is an owner-operator of market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property, with investments in high-growth opportunities in the Philippine economy. Through its portfolio, SM generates resilient cash flows and reinvests with discipline to compound value over the long term.

Its retail operations are the largest and most diversified in the country. Its property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines. Its banking interests include BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, one of the country's largest private domestic banks.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

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