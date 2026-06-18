Coreline Soft and Mint Medical Announce Partnership to Advance AI-Enabled Lung Cancer Screening

HEIDELBERG, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coreline Soft and Mint Medical today announced a partnership to advance AI-enabled lung cancer screening, following more than six months of technical collaboration and integration work. Through this collaboration, Coreline Soft's AI imaging platform AVIEW has been integrated into mint Lesion, Mint Medical's flagship platform for structured reporting and standardized imaging data management, to support clinical lung cancer screening workflows.

The partnership supports an end-to-end workflow connecting AI-powered pulmonary nodule detection, multi-disease analysis, structured reporting, longitudinal nodule tracking, and multi-site reading management. While initially focused on Germany, where LDCT-based lung cancer screening entered statutory health insurance reimbursement in April 2026, the collaboration is designed to scale across international markets where structured and operationally rigorous screening programs are emerging.

Background: Why Germany, Why Now

Germany's national screening framework requires double reading by independent institutions, CAD software utilization, longitudinal follow-up, quality assurance, and GDPR-compliant multi-site data management. In this context, AI's role has evolved from optional decision support to operational necessity. What hospitals now require is not simply a high-performing algorithm, but an integrated workflow that connects detection, structured reporting, and follow-up into a reliable, scalable system. This collaboration is built to meet that requirement — and to serve as a replicable model for other national programs adopting similar standards.

"With the integration of Coreline Soft's AI solution into mint Lesion, we are specifically addressing the requirements of lung cancer screening and enabling scalable, quality-assured workflows, longitudinal follow-up, and optimized interaction with AI results. Coreline Soft contributes an established and clinically validated solution that complements our structured reporting workflows very well. The partnership also allows us to bring the full workflow to our markets in a consolidated way and provide hospitals with seamless access."

— Onur Özek, Managing Director, Mint Medical

"Coreline Soft has developed AI that goes beyond pulmonary nodule detection, analyzing findings related to lung cancer, COPD, and coronary artery calcification from a single chest CT through opportunistic analysis. Mint Medical's mint Lesion platform connects those AI-derived findings to structured reporting and longitudinal patient management, which is exactly what Germany's national screening infrastructure demands. When detection, structured reporting, and follow-up management are joined in a single operational flow, AI becomes the infrastructure that transforms how a healthcare system operates."

— Jin-Kook Kim, CEO, Coreline Soft

Coreline Soft's AVIEW has been applied in over 2.5 million real-world clinical reads across hospitals in 19 countries, and is the adopted AI solution in major lung cancer screening initiatives including HANSE (Germany), IMPULSION (France), and RISP (Italy).

Through the mint Lesion platform, partner technologies are incorporated directly into the radiologist's reading process, supporting standardized data collection from medical images. The open environment allows radiologists to utilize AI-augmented third-party applications while documenting findings in a structured format.

The integration of AVIEW into mint Lesion is designed to enable AI-detected lung nodule findings to be incorporated into structured reporting workflows, supporting Lung-RADS classifications, volume doubling time (VDT) calculations, and follow-up planning. This helps reduce manual workload and improve consistency across multi-site lung cancer screening operations.

About Coreline Soft

Coreline Soft is a medical AI company that develops and commercializes AI-powered chest CT imaging software. Its flagship AI platform, AVIEW, simultaneously detects pulmonary nodules, quantifies emphysema, and assesses coronary artery calcification from a single low-dose chest CT — delivering multiple clinical insights without additional imaging.

About Mint Medical

Mint Medical, a Snke company, is a global leader in software solutions for structured reporting and data-driven radiology. Its flagship platform, mint Lesion, streamlines the diagnostic workflow in clinical routine and research by transforming medical images into high-quality, reproducible data. Mint Medical provides a vendor-neutral ecosystem that integrates advanced, AI-augmented solutions from third-party partners — including automated lesion detection and segmentation — directly into the radiologist's reading process. By bridging the gap between imaging findings and standardized clinical criteria, Mint Medical enables the precise, longitudinal assessments essential for the advancement of precision medicine.

Media Contacts

Coreline Soft

General Inquiries

Email: global.mkt@corelinesoft.com

PR Inquiries

Youna Kim, PR Manager

Email: youna.kim@corelinesoft.com

Subject Matter Expert

Franck Ruiz, Marketing Management

Email: franck.ruiz@corelinesoft.com

Mint Medical

Media Inquiries

Corina Leibli, VP MarCom

Email: corina.leibli@mint-medical.com

Phone: +49 6221 32180-21 (CET+1)

Subject Matter Expert

Dr. Sigrid Auweter, Product Management

Email: sigrid.auweter@mint-medical.com