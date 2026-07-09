Cool Carriers Takes Delivery of Its Second Next-Generation Snow-Class Reefer Vessel

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Carriers, the world's largest operator of specialized reefer vessels, has taken delivery of Snow Flake, the second vessel in its new-generation Snow-class series. The vessel was officially named at Kitanihon Shipbuilding in Japan on 29 June, just three months after the delivery of her sister ship, Snow Flower.

The naming ceremony was attended by Cool Carriers' Chief Executive Officer, Mikhail Ganyushin, together with Nikolay Pavlyuchenko, General Manager of Unireefer, Cool Carriers' general agent in Ecuador, Peru and Argentina, who performed the traditional champagne-breaking ceremony. Snow Flake continues the company's long-standing Snow-class naming tradition, inspired by its original and highly regarded series of specialized reefer vessels.

Cool Carriers will manage the Snow Class vessels in its capacity as commercial operator. Designed specifically for the global refrigerated cargo market, each new Snow-class vessel can safely transport up to 5,000 high-cube pallets of perishable cargo, together with up to 168 refrigerated containers, at a service speed of 18 knots. Two vessels in the series have cargo capacities exceeding 630,000 cubic feet, while the remaining five will offer approximately 660,000 cubic feet.

The vessels incorporate advanced hull and propulsion designs, including energy-efficient engines that meet stringent IMO and EU environmental regulations through 2030 and beyond, supporting both improved operational efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

Snow Flake and Snow Flower are the first two of seven next-generation Snow-class vessels scheduled for delivery by 2028, with one additional vessel expected to join the fleet later in 2026. The newbuilding programme forms part of Cool Carriers' long-term fleet renewal strategy, strengthening its competitiveness in the specialized reefer market.

Glenn Selling, Chief Operating Officer at Cool Carriers, said

"With the delivery of Snow Flake under our commercial operations, we continue the modernisation of our fleet through advanced ship design and engineering. These high-capacity vessels strengthen our position on key refrigerated trade routes, including Chile, Ecuador, South Africa and Argentina. The Snow-class represents the next stage in the evolution of our specialised fleet, enabling us to meet our customers' growing requirements for efficient, reliable and sustainable transportation while reinforcing our leadership in the global specialised reefer market."

Over the remaining summer months, Snow Flake will continue her voyage from Japan to New Zealand before heading to Europe, where she will call at ports in Spain and Italy.

As the new Snow-class vessels enter service, the company's refrigerated cargo capacity will continue to expand, with each vessel capable of carrying up to 14,000 pallets under deck and in refrigerated containers combined.

Cool Carriers serves major refrigerated trade routes worldwide, including New Zealand to Europe for kiwifruit, Chile to the United States, Ecuador's banana exports, and growing volumes from South Africa and Argentina to Europe.

As global demand for year-round fresh produce continues to grow, Cool Carriers plays a vital role in supporting resilient cold-chain logistics and food supply chains.

The introduction of the new Snow-class vessels further enhances the company's ability to provide reliable, high-capacity and environmentally efficient transportation for perishable cargoes.

About Cool Carriers

Cool Carriers is the world's largest operator of specialized reefer vessels, with a fleet of more than 50 ships. Many vessels feature high container capacity on deck and cranes for self-sustained handling. The company focuses on fast, dedicated, and direct transportation of perishable cargo, including bananas, citrus, frozen meat, and fish.

For more information, visit: www.cool-carriers.com

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