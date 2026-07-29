CookieYes Named Exclusive Consent Management Partner for Cloudways

Users of Cloudways, a DigitalOcean company, can now launch compliant websites faster, with GDPR- and CCPA-ready cookie consent, powered by CookieYes, built into the hosting dashboard

MILTON KEYNES, England, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CookieYes, a global cookie consent solution with 1 million+ active WordPress installations, makes its debut as the exclusive consent management partner for Cloudways, bringing automated cookie scanning, geo-targeting, customizable banners, consent logs, and policy generators into the site launch process.

CookieYes, with more than one million active WordPress installations, is now accessible to Cloudways users through the Cloudways Partner Hub.

The partnership removes a common friction point for WordPress sites on managed hosting: adding consent only after the site is built. By making it part of the launch, CookieYes helps users go live faster with less consent setup work, turning cookie compliance into a built-in launch advantage. In a few clicks, users can scan website cookies, deploy geo-targeted consent banners, keep audit-ready consent records, generate policies, and support Consent Mode for modern advertising and analytics.

The release comes as consent management moves from a back-office checkbox to a launch-day requirement. In 2025, GDPR regulators issued over €1.1 billion in fines, with enforcement actions up 34% from 2024 and cookie consent failures among common triggers. For businesses, that makes accuracy, auditability, and fast updates essential.

"We've seen WordPress sites go live without consent management because it often requires a separate vendor and setup step," said Anvar T K, CEO of CookieYes. "This partnership brings consent into the Cloudways workflow from the start."

CookieYes brings proven privacy infrastructure to Cloudways as a Google Certified Gold CMP Partner and one of the few CMPs recognized by Microsoft Clarity, helping businesses align consent with advertising, analytics, and regulatory requirements as the partnership expands across Cloudways' ecosystem.

"We want customers to launch with confidence," says Aaqib Sayed, Director of Growth & Partnerships at Cloudways. "Making CookieYes available through our partner portal helps developers building on Cloudways, address compliance as part of hosting setup."

Cloudways users can now activate CookieYes from their hosting dashboard and get started for free.

About CookieYes

CookieYes, headquartered in Milton Keynes, England, is trusted by 2 million+ websites worldwide, including Ahrefs, Dassault Aviation, and Boston Dynamics. Its scalable consent solutions help businesses deliver transparent digital experiences through automated scanning, customizable banners, consent logging, policy generation, and marketing and analytics integrations.

Contact info:

Website: www.cookieyes.com

Email: partnerships@cookieyes.com

App listing: https://www.cloudways.com/en/integrations/partner-hub/cookieyes