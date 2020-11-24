coocaa Offers Huge Black deals Discounts in Germany on High-Performance 42 inch Android Smart TV

The coocaa Android smart TV runs on Android 9, and features Google Assistant and one-touch operation, making it easy for every member of the family, from young children to the elderly, to use. The Google ecosystem offers access to a whole world of content, including built-in YouTube and Netflix, and over 5,000 Android apps to choose from.

The direct-lit backlight design offers more lifelike images and brings an immersive visual experience. It also makes watching more comfortable for the eyes with the 178° wide viewing angle which brings the ultimate enjoyment for users. With built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.0, users can enjoy content from their phone or computer on the coocaa Android smart TV and connect a variety of external devices, such as keyboards, headsets, and controllers. Thanks to Dolby Audio, users will enjoy truly immersive sound that brings movies, variety shows, online videos, and concerts to life.

About coocaa

Founded in 2006, coocaa is a high-tech company focused on the manufacturing of smart TVs, the development of smart TV systems, connecting users to great content, and a variety of other value-added services.

Youth, technology and fashion are the brand qualities of coocaa, advocating play in your style. The 42 inch Android smart TV offers outstanding performance at an affordable price, and provides the ultimate viewing experience for the whole family.

On Black deals, consumers can find the coocaa 42 inch Android smart TV on Amazon, coming and enjoying huge Black deals discounts offered by coocaa.

