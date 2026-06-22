Consello Expands UK Geopolitical Advisory with New Hire Wolfango Piccoli

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced the appointment of Wolfango "Wolf" Piccoli to Managing Director, Geopolitics, Consello UK. At the firm, Piccoli will help build the geopolitical offering, formalizing Consello's enhancements to the essential advisory area for executives.

Wolf Piccoli joins Consello as Managing Director

Piccoli brings over two decades of geopolitical strategic intelligence to the firm. Prior to joining Consello, Piccoli founded and co-led the geopolitical risk advisory business at Teneo. Earlier in his career, he led the London office of Eurasia Group, heading its Europe practice during the Eurozone crisis and advising financial institutions, corporations, and public sector clients on political and economic risk across the region. He has a PhD in International Politics from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, and a Master of Arts in International Relations from Bilkent University.

Consello's Geopolitics offering helps leaders translate geopolitical disruption and political complexity into strategic business decisions. Under Piccoli's leadership, the team provides actionable counsel on regulatory risk, supply chain resilience, market diversification, and reputational challenges, enabling clients to confidently navigate geopolitical uncertainty.

Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly said, "Geopolitical disruption is quickly becoming one of the tentpole concerns for executives. In an increasingly interconnected trade and financial ecosystem, leaders are seeking integrated counsel on how to navigate the challenging environment. Wolf has experience navigating some of the biggest risks of the 21st century, arguably some of history's most nuanced political backdrops. We are pleased to announce his addition to the firm."

Wolf Piccoli added, "I am delighted to be joining Consello at a time when geopolitics has moved to the top of the corporate agenda. I look forward to working alongside such an accomplished team to help build out the firm's geopolitical advisory offering and help clients navigate an increasingly complex global environment."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Sports and Entertainment; Strategic Communications; Geopolitics; and Risk. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

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