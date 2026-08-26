Concrete Fiber Market worth $4.09 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Concrete Fiber Market is projected to reach USD 4.09 billion by 2031 from USD 2.85 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Browse 248 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 236 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Concrete Fiber Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Concrete Fiber Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.85 billion

USD 2.85 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.09 billion

USD 4.09 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.5%

Concrete Fiber Market Trends & Insights:

The market for concrete fiber is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for durable, crack-resistant, and high-performance concrete in infrastructure and construction applications. The advantages of concrete fiber include the potential for reduced reliance on conventional reinforcement, enhanced load-bearing capacity, and simplified installation processes, all of which contribute to its growing acceptance in the industry. Concurrently, the expansion of infrastructure spending, persistent labor shortages, and advancements in both synthetic and steel fiber technologies are accelerating market expansion.

Asia Pacific accounted for a share of 43.6% of the concrete fiber market in 2025.

Steel fiber held the largest share of 44.5% of the concrete fiber market, by type, in 2025.

Concrete fibers in chopped form are likely to record the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Slabs & floors captured the largest share of the concrete fiber market, by application, in 2025.

The industrial flooring industry is likely to be the fastest growing end-use industry between 2026 and 2031.

Bekaert, Sika, and ArcelorMittal were identified as some of the star players in the concrete fiber market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

KrampeHarex GmbH & Co. KG; Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd.; and SPAJIC DOO have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas.

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The concrete fiber market is primarily propelled by accelerated infrastructure development and rapid urbanization, alongside significant construction activities across residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors. The increasing demand for durable and high-performance concrete has led to a greater reliance on fibers, enhancing properties such as crack resistance, tensile strength, impact resistance, and overall structural integrity. Fiber-reinforced concrete is increasingly utilized in various applications including slabs, precast concrete, shotcrete, pavements, tunnels, and mining projects, contributing to the sustained growth of the market.

Additionally, the drive to reduce construction timelines, lower maintenance costs, and decrease reliance on traditional reinforcement methods further supports the integration of fiber technology. Substantial investments in infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and tunnels, alongside a focus on sustainable development, are establishing a conducive environment for market expansion.

Steel fiber will hold the largest share of the concrete fiber market, by type, throughout the forecast period

Steel fiber is likely to hold the largest share of the concrete fiber market by type over the forecast period. The use of steel fibers in concrete applications is gaining traction primarily due to their superior mechanical properties and cost-effectiveness. These fibers significantly enhance concrete's tensile strength, toughness, impact resistance, and fatigue performance while also aiding in crack control. Their efficacy makes them ideal for a range of applications, including slabs, precast elements, shotcrete, pavements, tunnels, and even in mining operations.

The high load-bearing capacity provided by steel fibers allows for the partial replacement or reduction of traditional reinforcement methods, thereby improving construction efficiency. The ongoing expansion of infrastructure projects particularly in roads, bridges, tunnels, industrial flooring, and large commercial developments is driving the demand for steel fibers. Moreover, established production techniques, contractor familiarity with their application, and consistent performance over time further bolster their market position.

Monofilament is likely to dominate the concrete fiber market, by form, throughout the forecast period.

Monofilament fibers are set to dominate the concrete fiber market throughout the forecast period, primarily due to their widespread application, ease of incorporation, and effective crack-control capabilities. These single-strand fibers are dispersed uniformly within the concrete matrix, significantly mitigating both plastic shrinkage and early-stage cracking, which enhances overall durability and extends service life.

Applications of monofilament fibers include slabs, floors, precast elements, pavements, shotcrete, and various projects where crack control is essential. Their compatibility with standard concrete mixing practices allows for seamless integration without necessitating significant alterations to existing production processes.

Furthermore, the rising activity in construction and infrastructure development, coupled with the growing acceptance of fiber-reinforced concrete, is driving increased demand for monofilament fibers. Their established supply chain and cost-effectiveness further solidify their position as the preferred choice in the market.

Shotcrete is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the concrete fiber market between 2026 and 2031.

Shotcrete is poised to be the predominant growth segment within the concrete fiber market, driven by its increasing application in tunneling, mining activities, underground structures, slope stabilization, and infrastructure rehabilitation projects. The incorporation of fiber reinforcement into shotcrete enhances its mechanical properties, providing improved toughness, crack resistance, impact resistance, and overall durability, making it highly suitable for demanding structural applications and ground support tasks.

Both steel and synthetic fibers serve to reduce reliance on conventional reinforcement methods, facilitating faster application processes and resulting in greater overall construction efficiency. The escalating investments in transportation tunnels, metro systems, and various underground construction initiatives are significantly propelling the demand for fiber-reinforced shotcrete. Furthermore, shotcrete offers effective reinforcement solutions even in challenging conditions and areas with limited accessibility, underscoring its versatility and functionality in complex projects.

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The transport infrastructure industry dominated the concrete fiber market in 2025.

In 2025, the concrete fiber market was predominantly driven by the transport infrastructure sector, where fiber-reinforced concrete is extensively utilized in roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, railways, and various mobility initiatives. The incorporation of concrete fibers significantly enhances properties such as crack resistance, tensile strength, toughness, impact resistance, and overall durability. This composite material contributes to the extended lifespan of these structures while minimizing maintenance efforts and operational disruptions.

In addition, increased government investments in road modernization, bridge rehabilitation, metro systems, and airport infrastructure are sustaining strong demand for high-performance construction materials. Fiber-reinforced concrete is increasingly preferred for applications such as pavements, precast components, and tunnel linings, due to its ability to accelerate construction timelines and reduce reliance on traditional reinforcement methods. Furthermore, ongoing urbanization trends and continued advancements in transport infrastructure development further bolster this segment's preeminent status in the market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for concrete fibers during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest concrete fiber industry driven primarily by rapid urbanization and substantial infrastructure investments across countries such as China, India, and various Southeast Asian nations. The heightened activity in construction spanning roads, bridges, tunnels, metro systems, airports, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings is creating a robust demand for high-performance, durable concrete solutions.

Fiber-reinforced concrete is increasingly employed in applications including slabs, floors, precast elements, pavements, and shotcrete, further bolstering market momentum. Additionally, the expansion of mining operations and tunneling activities, coupled with escalating government expenditure on infrastructure, is accelerating the adoption of concrete fibers. Builders are particularly focused on reducing construction timelines and minimizing life cycle maintenance costs, which is enhancing the uptake of concrete fiber technologies throughout the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the concrete fiber companies are Bekaert (Belgium), Sika (Switzerland), Owens Corning (US), Cemex S.A.B de C.V (Mexico), ABC Polymer Industries, LLC (US), FORTA (US), The Euclid Chemical Company (US), BarChip Pty Ltd. (Japan), Nycon (US), Fibercon International Inc (US), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), and Chryso (France), among others).

Investment Funding

Current investment trends in the concrete fiber sector are primarily characterized by early-stage venture capital engagement, reflecting a nascent market with insufficient capital influx. In July 2025, the Austrian startup Fiber Elements successfully secured approximately USD 2.8 million in seed financing, spearheaded by LEA Partners and Amadeus APEX Technology Fund, to advance its basalt fiber reinforcement technology. Meanwhile, FibreCoat has accumulated a total of USD 25.57 million through ten funding rounds, ranging from seed to Series B. It is important to note that future growth in the broader market is anticipated to be propelled more by the expansion of public infrastructure spending rather than an escalation in concentrated venture capital investments.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers/acquisitions in the concrete fiber market for 2025 include FORTA's acquisition of Helix Steel, and for 2023, it includes Saint-Gobain's acquisition of Adfil NV. These strategic moves strengthened reinforcement portfolios, expanded access to complementary technologies, enhanced geographic reach, and supported growth across sustainable construction applications.

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