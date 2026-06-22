Concrete Admixtures Market worth $31.99 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Concrete Admixtures Market by Type (Superplasticizers, Normal Plasticizers, Accelerating Admixtures, Retarding Admixtures, Air-entraining Admixtures), Application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The concrete admixtures market size was USD 22.63 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 31.99 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.17% between 2026 and 2031.

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Concrete Admixtures Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 22.63 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 31.99 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 7.17%

Concrete Admixtures Market Trends & Insights.

The concrete admixtures market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, supported by advancements in construction technologies and the increasing focus on durable and sustainable infrastructure. Construction companies are increasingly utilizing concrete admixtures to enhance material performance, optimize resource utilization, and improve project productivity. Growing emphasis on resilient infrastructure, green building practices, and long-lasting structures further strengthens the role of concrete admixtures as an essential component of modern construction, supporting continued market expansion across residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

Asia Pacific led the global concrete admixtures market in 2025, accounting for 73.3% of the market share by value.

The superplasticizers segment led the overall concrete admixtures market in 2025.

The infrastructure application is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.99%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Sika AG, Saint-Gobain, MAPEI Corporation, RPM International Inc., and Arkema S.A. are identified as key players in the global concrete admixtures market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

ECMAS Group, Wacker Chemie AG, and Penetron, among other emerging players, hold strong positions in specialized niche segments, underscoring their potential to become future market leaders in the concrete admixtures market.

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The growth of the ready-mix concrete industry is creating substantial opportunities for the concrete admixtures market. Ready-mix concrete manufacturers use admixtures to achieve consistent concrete properties and reliable performance from batching through final placement. Increasing urban development, large-scale infrastructure investments, and commercial construction activities are driving demand for ready-mix concrete due to its operational efficiency and controlled production process. Admixtures enable producers to meet specific strength, durability, and setting requirements while maintaining concrete quality during transportation and application. The shift toward centralized concrete production is further increasing the use of admixtures, as producers focus on delivering uniform and dependable concrete across projects. Maintaining product consistency, optimizing production efficiency, and meeting project-specific performance standards remain key priorities for ready-mix suppliers. As the use of ready-mix concrete continues to expand across construction activities, demand for concrete admixtures is expected to grow in parallel.

By product type, the waterproofing admixtures segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The waterproofing admixtures segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the concrete admixtures market in terms of value between 2026 and 2031. The growing development of underground infrastructure is significantly driving demand for waterproofing admixtures in the concrete admixtures market. Structures such as tunnels, metro networks, basements, utility passageways, and underground parking facilities are frequently exposed to groundwater and continuous moisture contact. These conditions require concrete with enhanced impermeability to maintain structural integrity over extended operational periods. Waterproofing admixtures provide built-in resistance to water penetration by improving the density of the concrete matrix and limiting moisture movement. Rapid urbanization and increasing pressure on available land are encouraging cities to expand below-ground construction activities. As public authorities and private developers invest in underground transportation systems, utility infrastructure, and space-efficient urban developments, the adoption of waterproofing admixtures continues to grow, supporting the long-term durability and performance of concrete structures.

By application, the commercial segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The commercial segment accounted for the second-largest share of the overall concrete admixtures market by value in 2025. The expansion of tourism and business travel is encouraging investment in hotels, resorts, convention centers, and entertainment venues. These facilities often feature complex architectural designs, large floor areas, and premium construction requirements. Concrete admixtures support the production of high-quality structural and decorative concrete elements used throughout hospitality projects. Developers seek materials that contribute to construction efficiency while supporting the long-term durability of commercial assets. Furthermore, hospitality developments frequently operate under fixed completion schedules linked to business planning and market opportunities. The continued growth of tourism infrastructure, therefore, contributes significantly to the increasing adoption of concrete admixtures within commercial applications.

Europe was the second-largest market for concrete admixtures, in terms of value, in 2025.

In 2025, Europe was the second-largest market in the global concrete admixtures market. Europe places strong emphasis on energy-efficient buildings that deliver long-term operational performance and compliance with stringent construction standards. Concrete admixtures play an important role in achieving these objectives by improving concrete quality, durability, and structural consistency. Builders increasingly use admixtures in residential, commercial, and public buildings to support modern construction requirements and enhance overall project performance. Improved concrete characteristics contribute to stronger and more durable structures that align with regional building objectives. Growing investments in energy-efficient housing, office developments, and institutional facilities continue driving demand for advanced construction materials. As developers focus on constructing high-performance buildings that support sustainability and long service life, concrete admixtures are becoming an increasingly important component of Europe's evolving construction sector.

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Kay Players

Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain (France), MAPEI Corporation (Italy), RPM International Inc. (US), Arkema S.A. (France), MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH (Germany), Xypex Chemical Corporation (Canada), Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), and CICO Group (India).

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