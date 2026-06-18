Computerized Maintenance Management System Market worth $2.67 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global computerized maintenance management system market is expected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2032 from USD 1.54 billion in 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 225 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Computerized Maintenance Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Computerized Maintenance Management System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.54 billion

USD 1.54 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 2.67 billion

USD 2.67 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 9.6%

Computerized Maintenance Management System Market Trends & Insights:

A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is software that helps organizations manage assets, schedule maintenance activities, track work orders, and improve equipment performance. The computerized maintenance management system market is driven by increasing adoption of predictive maintenance, rising demand for asset reliability, expansion of cloud-based solutions, Industry 4.0 initiatives, and growing integration of AI, IoT, and analytics technologies. Additional growth factors include stricter regulatory compliance requirements, increasing infrastructure investments, workforce mobility needs, and greater focus on reducing operational costs and downtime.

By offering, the software segment is expected to hold a 84.1% share of the computerized maintenance management system market in 2026.

By enterprise size, the large-sized segment is projected to record a CAGR of 8.9% between 2026 and 2032.

By application, the predictive maintenance segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rare during the forecast period.

By vertical, the manufacturing segment is likely to capture a major market share in 2032.

By region, North America secured a 42.4% share of the market in 2025.

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The market is driven by the growing need to reduce equipment downtime, improve asset reliability, and optimize maintenance costs across industries. Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, cloud computing, IoT-enabled monitoring, and predictive maintenance solutions is augmenting the market growth. Organizations are also investing in computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) platforms to enhance operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and asset lifecycle management. Key opportunities lie in the expansion of smart manufacturing, digital transformation initiatives, and infrastructure development projects. Additionally, the mounting demand from small- and medium-sized enterprises, emerging markets, and industries seeking data-driven maintenance strategies is expected to create substantial growth potential.

Key trends in the computerized maintenance management system market include the increasing use of AI-powered predictive maintenance, integration of IoT-enabled asset monitoring, and adoption of cloud-native platforms. Organizations are leveraging advanced analytics, digital twins, and machine learning to improve maintenance planning and asset performance. Mobile-first CMMS applications are gaining traction among field technicians, while seamless integration with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), and industrial automation systems is becoming a critical requirement for end users.

"Large-sized segment to hold largest share of computerized maintenance management system market in 2032"

By enterprise size, the large-sized segment is likely to account for the largest market share in 2032 due to the extensive asset portfolios and complex maintenance requirements of these organizations. Large-sized enterprises across manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and healthcare sectors increasingly invest in CMMS solutions to improve asset reliability, reduce downtime, and enhance operational efficiency. The mounting adoption of predictive maintenance, IoT-enabled asset monitoring, and AI-driven analytics is further supporting demand, as these technologies help optimize maintenance schedules and minimize equipment failures. Additionally, stringent regulatory compliance, safety standards, and reporting requirements encourage large organizations to implement advanced maintenance management platforms. The availability of substantial IT budgets enables investment in integrated CMMS solutions that connect with ERP and EAM systems.

"Healthcare & life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2032"

By vertical, the healthcare & life sciences segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the critical need for equipment reliability, patient safety, and regulatory compliance. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and research laboratories rely on CMMS platforms to manage preventive maintenance, track asset performance, and minimize downtime of essential medical equipment. Increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical technologies is driving the demand for efficient maintenance management systems. Stringent regulations related to equipment calibration, quality assurance, and documentation further encourage CMMS adoption, as these solutions provide audit trails and maintenance records. The increasing use of connected medical devices and digital healthcare technologies is creating opportunities for predictive maintenance and real-time asset monitoring.

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"North America to dominate the computerized maintenance management system market during the forecast period"

North America represents a major computerized maintenance management system industry, supported by the advanced industrial infrastructure and high level of technology adoption. The regional market is driven by the mounting demand for predictive maintenance, asset performance optimization, and operational efficiency across manufacturing, healthcare, energy, utilities, transportation, and facility management sectors. Organizations are investing in cloud-based CMMS platforms, IoT-enabled asset monitoring, and AI-powered analytics to reduce downtime and improve maintenance planning. The strong presence of leading software vendors and the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 initiatives further contribute to market expansion. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements related to workplace safety, environmental compliance, and asset management encourage businesses to implement comprehensive maintenance solutions. Increasing investment in digital transformation and smart infrastructure projects is creating additional opportunities.

Key Players

Leading players operating in the computerized maintenance management system companies include IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), eMaint (US), Limble CMMS (US), Accruent (US), Samsara Inc. (US), and Aptean (US), among others.

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