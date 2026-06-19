Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook 2026-2031: USD 515.79 Billion Opportunity; North America Accounted for 33.62% of Global Revenue in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the cold chain logistics market size is projected to grow from USD 383.46 billion in 2026 to USD 515.79 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. Growth is being fueled by rising demand for temperature-controlled transportation and storage across the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and food industries. The expanding distribution of vaccines, biologics, and other temperature-sensitive medical products is creating new opportunities for specialized cold chain providers, while the continued growth of online grocery platforms and increasing consumption of premium frozen foods are further strengthening market demand. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a major growth hub, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, urbanization, and rising demand for refrigerated and frozen products. Meanwhile, North America continues to account for the largest share of the market, driven by ongoing investments in automation, cold storage capacity, and IoT-enabled monitoring technologies.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Hyperlocal Cold Chain Networks

The rapid growth of quick-commerce and online grocery delivery services is reshaping last-mile cold chain operations. To meet consumer expectations for faster deliveries, companies are expanding localized fulfillment facilities equipped to handle a variety of temperature-sensitive products. This shift is increasing demand for refrigerated transportation solutions and specialized logistics services that can maintain product quality throughout the delivery process. As a result, retailers are increasingly partnering with third-party cold chain providers to improve delivery efficiency, ensure temperature compliance, and enhance the customer experience.

Digital Tracking Technologies Strengthen Supply Chain Visibility

Growing regulatory requirements and increasing focus on product integrity are accelerating investments in real-time monitoring solutions across cold chain networks. Logistics providers are adopting connected sensors and telematics systems that continuously track temperature, location, and environmental conditions throughout the transportation journey. These technologies help reduce product losses, improve operational efficiency, and enhance traceability for shippers. As businesses place greater emphasis on compliance and supply chain transparency, advanced monitoring platforms are becoming a key differentiator for cold chain service providers.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Ongoing shifts in cold chain logistics reflect broader supply chain modernization and rising emphasis on temperature-controlled handling across sectors. Mordor Intelligence delivers structured, transparent analysis that enables decision-makers to compare market perspectives with confidence against alternative research sources."

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Region

Europe continues to witness steady growth in cold chain logistics, supported by a strong focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Companies across the region are investing in environmentally friendly refrigeration technologies and upgrading cold storage facilities to improve operational performance while meeting evolving environmental standards. Energy-efficient infrastructure, modern cooling systems, and strategic partnerships are helping operators enhance reliability and reduce operating costs. Additionally, the region's well-established pharmaceutical supply chain continues to drive demand for high-quality temperature-controlled logistics services, reinforcing Europe's position as a key market for specialized cold chain solutions.

Middle East and Africa remain relatively small in absolute terms but are experiencing strong growth, particularly where solar-powered cold storage is helping address unreliable electricity supply. Reports indicate a noticeable increase in cold chain investments across Africa in recent years. Several countries, including Kenya and South Africa, have introduced incentive schemes that support photovoltaic installations and encourage private-sector participation. Despite this progress, reliance on diesel power continues in many areas, keeping operating costs high.

In Latin America, Brazil is a key driver of regional expansion. Industry sources report that warehousing capacity has grown significantly since 2020. Strong demand from beef exporters for near-port freezer facilities, driven by strict export quality requirements in Asian markets, continues to reinforce Brazil's importance in the cold chain logistics sector.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Cold Chain Logistics Market Report

By Service Type

Refrigerated Storage

Public Warehousing

Private Warehousing

Refrigerated Transportation

Road

Rail

Sea

Air

Value-Added Services

By Temperature Type

Chilled (0–5 °C)

Frozen (-18–0 °C)

Ambient

Deep-Frozen / Ultra-Low (more than -20 °C)

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat & Poultry

Fish & Seafood

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Bakery & Confectionery

Ready-to-Eat Meals

Pharmaceuticals & Biologics

Vaccines & Clinical Trial Materials

Chemicals & Specialty Materials

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

United Arab of Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East And Africa

Overview – Cold Chain Logistics Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 383.46 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 515.79 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.12% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 North America projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Service Type, By Temperature Type, By Application and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Cold Chain Logistics Companies: Covers global and market overviews, core segments, financial information, strategic insights, market ranking and share, products and services, and recent developments.

Lineage Logistics

Americold Logistics

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

Constellation Cold Logistics

United States Cold Storage, Inc

Frigolanda Cold Logistics Group

Emergent Cold Latin America

Snowman Logistics Ltd.

Conestoga Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage, Inc.

SuperFrio Logística Frigorificada

Vertical Cold Storage

Magnavale Ltd

Swire Cold Storage

Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics

Congebec Inc.

Burris Logistics

Agile Cold Storage LLC

Groupe Conhexa

Get in-depth industry insights on the cold chain logistics market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cold-chain-logistics-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Saudi Arabia Cold Chain Logistics Market Size: The Saudi Arabia cold chain logistics market is estimated at USD 2.26 billion in 2026, rising from USD 2.17 billion in 2025, with projections reaching USD 2.76 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.12% during 2026–2031. This growth aligns with Vision 2030, which emphasizes economic diversification and positions cold chain infrastructure as a key enabler of food security, healthcare distribution modernization, and expanded regional trade. National targets, including higher levels of poultry self-sufficiency, are driving investment in temperature-controlled logistics networks capable of supporting large-scale domestic production as well as continued reliance on imported protein supply chains.

UAE Cold Chain Logistics Market Share: The UAE cold chain logistics market is segmented by service type, including refrigerated storage, refrigerated transportation, and value-added services. It is also categorized by temperature type, covering chilled (0–5°C), frozen (−18 to 0°C), ambient conditions, and deep-frozen or ultra-low temperatures (below −20°C). In terms of application, the market includes fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, and other key end-use categories. Geographically, it is analyzed across major regions such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and other parts of the country. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

US Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis: The US Cold Chain Logistics Market is characterized by significant concentration, with Lineage Logistics and Americold collectively accounting for a substantial share of national refrigerated warehousing capacity. Their large-scale operations create strong competitive advantages, including the ability to offer multi-facility contracts, manage energy costs through diversified hedging strategies, and deploy automation more rapidly than smaller rivals, resulting in cost structures that are difficult to replicate.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us