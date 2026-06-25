CoFounder.AI Launches the First AI Built to Be a Partner, Not a Product

CoFounder.AI launches today with 8,000+ on the waitlist — introducing SaaP, Software as a Partner, the first category built to put founders in the highest-leverage seat in their own company.

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For two decades, founders have worked inside software. Dashboards. CRMs. Project boards. Analytics tools that sit and wait to be told what to do. Every one of them adds another thing to manage. None of them adds leverage.

That changes today.

CoFounder.AI launches to the public with a waitlist of more than 8,000 founders—and with it, a new category of software: Software-as-a-Partner (SaaP). As the first AI harness built for founders, CoFounder.AI gives startup founders and small business owners a human-like, agentic AI cofounder and a team of AI specialists who understand your industry and do the work on your behalf. Where SaaS gave founders tools, SaaP gives them a teammate—helping entrepreneurs get 10x more accomplished with 10x fewer resources. You can interact on the web or pick up the phone and talk to it.

Watch the launch video on Youtube

"Founders with an experienced partner have always had an unfair advantage. The problem is most founders never get one. We built CoFounder.AI to change who gets access to that kind of leverage."

— Clarence Wooten, Founder & CEO, CoFounder.AI

The shift: from managing software to partnering with a team

The model is built to stick. It's called ADD—Approve, Delegate, Direct. Your job as a founder isn't to do every task anymore. You approve the right work. You delegate it to your AI cofounder and its specialists. And when something needs your judgment, your context, or a course-correction, you direct. That's SaaP, Software as a Partner.

You're not stepping away from your company—you're stepping into its highest-leverage seat. It's now possible to wake up with an idea and within minutes a have a full team executing on it. Whether you've been in business for five minutes or 5 years, your AI cofounder and specialist team meet you where you are.

What SaaP actually is

A team, not a tool. Six specialized AI experts, orchestrated by your AI cofounder, tuned to your industry and your stage. You never have to manage the handoffs.

Voice-first by design. Talk to it by phone, iMessage, WhatsApp, or SMS. No interface to learn. No prompt engineering.

Proactive, not reactive. Its Founder Focus feature surfaces your five highest-impact moves served up for you to approve for the team to execute.

Built for startups and small businesses. 12 industries, 134+ business types, 5 stages of growth. $39/month. Zero equity. Zero drama. All execution.

By the numbers

8,000+ founders and small-business owners on the waitlist at launch

12 AI cofounder personas, matched to each founder's archetype

6 AI specialists per founder, directed by the AI cofounder

12 industries and 134+ business categories supported, and growing

5 stages of business covered—from idea to exit

$39/month. Turnkey. No setup fees. Cancel anytime.

Wooten's own arc makes the case: Serial entrepreneur born and raised in Baltimore, two successful tech exits, four plus years as an Executive Entrepreneur in Residence at Google X and a category named before anyone else had a word for it. Twenty-five years of building comes down to one conviction: the dreamer in Kansas City deserves the same execution engine as the founder in San Francisco. SaaP is how that becomes real.

Experience the future at cofounder.ai or call 1-844-AI-MY-BIZ.

CoFounder.AI gives startup founders and small business owners a human-like, agentic AI cofounder and a team of AI specialists who understand your industry and do the work on your behalf — the first SaaP provider (Software as a Partner), helping entrepreneurs get 10x more accomplished with 10x fewer resources.

Contact:

press@cofounder.ai

direct: (310) 400 2434

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