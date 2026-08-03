Codis Completes Acquisition of Catalent's Nottingham, UK Facility, Expanding Europe's Premier Spray Dry Network

Acquisition adds oral solid dose development and small ‑ scale commercial manufacturing, expanding Codis' integrated spray dry offering in Europe

‑ Nottingham team brings more than two decades of formulation and clinical supply expertise into the Codis organization

Combined with Codis' commercial‑scale PSD‑4 investment in Haverhill, UK, the acquisition establishes the region's most comprehensive spray dry pathway from development to commercial intermediates and final dose forms

HAVERHILL, England, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Codis, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs), and advanced particle engineering solutions, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of Catalent's Nottingham, UK facility.

Global specialized CDMO Codis has acquired Catalent’s Nottingham, UK facility

With the transaction now complete, Codis has created Europe's most compelling end‑to‑end spray dry capability, combining development‑scale spray drying, oral solid dose (OSD) formulation, analytical services, clinical supply, and small‑scale commercial manufacturing in Nottingham with the company's expanding commercial spray drying operations in Haverhill.

"This is an exciting milestone for Codis," said Nicolas Fortin, CEO of Codis. "We are delighted to welcome the Nottingham team into the Codis family. Their scientific strength, development experience, and long track record of delivering high‑quality spray‑dried and oral solid dose solutions make them an exceptional addition to our organization. Together, Nottingham and Haverhill create a uniquely integrated pathway that allows customers to move from development to commercial manufacturing with greater speed, confidence, and continuity."

Matthew Streeter, General Manager of the newly acquired site in Nottingham, who has been appointed to the Codis executive team, added, "My team and I are excited to join Codis and look forward to playing a big part in building an expanded, strategically important service at the company."

The acquisition strategically complements Codis' large‑scale commercial spray drying facility in Haverhill, which is undergoing significant expansion with a new GEA Pharma‑SD® PSD‑4 commercial spray dryer scheduled for validation in 2027. The combined capabilities will enhance Codis' portfolio of bioavailability enhancement solutions and provide customers with a seamless route from early development through clinical supply and commercial intermediates to final oral dose forms.

"This combination gives the market something truly differentiated," said Steve Facer, SVP Sales & Marketing at Codis. "Codis now offers the most compelling spray dry offering in Europe with development expertise, integrated analytical support, clinical and small‑scale commercial manufacturing, and commercial‑scale spray drying all within one organization and one quality system. For customers working with poorly soluble molecules, this is the fastest and lowest‑risk path to unlocking a molecule's full potential."

About Codis

Codis is a global CDMO specializing in commercial spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions, particle engineering, and finished dose manufacturing for the pharmaceutical, consumer health, nutraceutical, and OTC sectors. With more than 400,000 sq ft of cGMP facilities in St. Louis, Missouri, Seymour, Indiana, and Nottingham and Haverhill, UK, Codis combines decades of regulatory expertise, development and manufacturing strength under one brand. Learn more at www.codis.com.

Media Contacts

Gillian Lott Miles Fisher-Pollard

Codis Orientation Marketing

glott@codis.com milesfp@orientation.agency