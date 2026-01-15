"CMG's First Big Hit of 2026", CCTV-4 Airs "The Grand Northwest"

News provided by

CCTV4

15 Jan, 2026, 02:44 GMT

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A major documentary series focusing on the transformation in recent years of what has been, historically, one of China's poorer regions - its Northwest - has turned the spotlight on the role of coordinated regional development in China's ongoing modernization.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
”CMG’s First Big Hit of 2026“, CCTV-4 Airs“ The Grand Northwest ”

In ten, 40-minute episodes "The Grand Northwest", produced by CMG's CCTV-4 (Asia Channel), weaves together archive materials and contemporary case studies to create a narrative describing, with both historical depth and contemporary warmth, the remarkable progress, both economic and cultural, being made in the five provinces and autonomous regions that form Northwest China - Shaanxi, Gansu, Ningxia, Qinghai and Xinjiang. Like the earlier "The Grand Northeast", this series also interprets how that progress is not only benefiting from, but also contributing to, the national development strategy. 

Innovative filming techniques capture the spectacular natural beauty of the Northwest, and reveal the spirit of those who have worked to transform the landscape for the benefit of the local communities. From the carefully designed opening sequence to the original score, every element is infused with the distinctive aesthetic of Northwest China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861627/CMG_s_First_Big_Hit_of_2026_CCTV_4_Airs__The_Grand_Northwest.jpg

Also from this source

CCTV4: Premiere of Chinese Etiquette & Ceremonies: Understanding China Through the Lens of Li

CCTV4: Premiere of Chinese Etiquette & Ceremonies: Understanding China Through the Lens of Li

What lies at the heart of the Chinese spirit? China Media Group's flagship cultural program for 2025, Chinese Etiquette & Ceremonies, seeks to answer ...
CCTV4：The documentary Homeland Restored: 80 Years Since Taiwan's Recovery from Japanese Occupation is set to premiere

CCTV4：The documentary Homeland Restored: 80 Years Since Taiwan's Recovery from Japanese Occupation is set to premiere

To honour the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's recovery from Japanese occupation, China Media Group proudly announces the premiere of a six-episode...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Television

Television

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics