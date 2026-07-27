CluePoints Appoints Martin Magazzolo as Chief Commercial Officer

Wayne, Pa., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CluePoints , provider of leading statistical and AI-driven software solutions, has appointed Martin (Marty) Magazzolo as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Marty will lead CluePoints' global commercial organization, including sales, marketing, account management, and commercial operations, as the company continues to scale its Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and clinical data quality oversight solutions across the life sciences industry.

Marty brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in life sciences, healthcare technology, software, data, and services businesses. He joins CluePoints from Honeywell, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Honeywell's Life Sciences business unit.

Marty succeeds Pat Hughes, who co-founded CluePoints and has led the company's commercial organization since its earliest days. Pat is transitioning to a Strategic Advisor role, where he will continue to support CluePoints' leadership team and long-term strategic initiatives.

Pat Hughes commented: "Helping build CluePoints' commercial organization from the ground up has been one of the greatest privileges of my career, and I'm proud of what our team has accomplished together. Marty is exactly the right leader to build on that foundation, and I'm looking forward to continuing to support him and the broader team as CluePoints enters its next chapter of growth."

Andy Cooper, CEO at CluePoints, commented: "Pat has been instrumental in building CluePoints from a start-up into the global leader it is today. We are grateful that he will continue to support the business in a strategic advisory capacity as we enter our next phase of growth. Marty has an exceptional track record of building and scaling high-performing commercial organizations across life sciences and healthcare technology. As our customers increasingly look for strategic partners to help them modernize their approach to RBQM and data quality oversight, Marty brings exactly the commercial leadership we need to deepen those relationships, expand our global reach, and accelerate our growth. We're thrilled to welcome him to the CluePoints team."

In his role, Marty will lead CluePoints' global commercial strategy, strengthening customer relationships, expanding the company's international market presence, and helping life sciences organizations accelerate the adoption of RBQM and integrated data quality oversight solutions.

Marty Magazzolo added: "Clinical development has always been driven by data, but the scale and complexity of that data has grown exponentially. Traditional approaches are no longer enough. As the market leader in RBQM and data quality oversight, CluePoints is helping customers leverage advanced analytics and AI-driven capabilities to improve quality, reduce risk, and accelerate outcomes for patients. I'm excited to work alongside our customers, employees, and partners as we bring that same scientific rigor to new workflows across the clinical data lifecycle and help define what's next for the industry."

To learn more about CluePoints' award-winning solutions, please visit cluepoints.com

About CluePoints

CluePoints is the premier Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and Data Quality Oversight Software provider. We are leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence using Advanced Statistics and Machine Learning to determine the quality, accuracy, and integrity of clinical trial data both during and after study conduct. Aligned with guidance from the FDA, EMA, and ICH E6(R3), CluePoints is deployed to support central and on-site monitoring, medical review, quality risk management and to drive a holistic Risk-Based strategy in all trials. Coupled with thought leadership and consulting expertise to aid pre-study risk assessment, identification of risk controls and solution implementation, you now have everything you need to adhere with global regulatory guidance. The result is positive clinical development outcomes, increased operational efficiency, lower costs and reduced regulatory submission risk as part of the industry paradigm shift to RBQM.