CLUB BREAKFAST: Exclusive morning rave where punters are "reverse-ID'd"

Morning rave aimed at over-50s kicks off in London, this April

90s clubgoers welcome, especially if they're born before 1975

Despite dance sparking feelings of joy (37%), a third (29%) of those heading into their best years say they never get the chance*

For those that do, 31% say it's been over 5 years – and 6% over 10 years*

LONDON, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A breakfast club morning designed for the over-50s is launching in London this April and Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley are getting behind it.

"Club Breakfast" will open its doors after new research, polling 2,000 Brits, reveals millions – born before 1975 – are missing out on one of life's simplest morning mood boosters: dance.

Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg's)

Cereal giant, Kellogg's, and broadcasters, Zoe and Jo, will celebrate the power of simple morning rituals to kick-start the day with energy and momentum – with Jo delivering an exclusive set at the event.

Talking about the Club Breakfast event, Zoe Ball said: "Honestly, a good tune and a little dance can sort you right out. The idea of getting up, seeing friendly faces, hearing some great music and grabbing some breakfast felt like such a lovely way to start the day properly. As life changes, it's more important than ever to make time for things that lift your spirits and get you moving."

The research, commissioned by Kellogg's, found that those heading into the second half of their life are seriously missing out on movement, with nearly a third (29%) admitting they've never had a proper dance*.

Despite coming of age in the revered 90s – and era having an epic revival – this age group fares far worse than the younger crowd. With only one in five 25 to 34-year-olds (17%) and 35 to 44-year-olds (22%) confessing to the same*.

Across all age groups, dance sparks feel–good vibes of joy (37%), energy (27%), freedom (23%) and even a touch of nostalgia (14%). But nearly a third (31%) of those approaching or over 50 admitted it has been more than five years since they cut some shapes. For 6%, it'd been even longer – 10 years plus*.

A lack of opportunity (16%) was cited as the main reason as to why this age group don't dance, with a third (30%) saying there aren't enough welcoming spaces where they can "let loose"*.

On the flip side, the data also showed that improving health is the biggest motivation for almost two fifths (36%) of the experienced generation, when it comes moving more, followed by activities they can do with friends or a partner (18%), a desire to feel more joy and energy (18%) and activities designed to their age group (15%)*.

Club Breakfast aims to break down the barriers and offer a space for those who are 50 and beyond to lose themselves in the music – no rules, just rhythm – with like-minded people. Tickets are available now via Eventbrite: https://Kelloggs_ClubBreakfast.eventbrite.co.uk

The free-to-enter event will open its doors at 9am on Saturday 18th April and promises to be a morning of high-energy club classics and feel-good favourites guaranteed to transport revellers back to their favourite music era.

Helen Potter, Marketing Lead at Kellogg's, said: "Who says raving has to happen at midnight? We know that small daily habits can make a big difference to how people feel. Starting the day with a balanced breakfast and a bit of movement can make all the difference, and Club Breakfast is our way of celebrating that simple idea. It's about showing that mornings can be joyful, social and energising at any age."

As people get older, their eating habits naturally change, with different priorities coming into focus at different life stages. For many, breakfast becomes less about convenience and more about fuelling the day ahead – but a bowl of cereal remains a staple for many (34%)*.

For the majority, breakfast plays a functional role, with 52% saying they eat it specifically to fuel themselves for the day ahead – a trend that increases as you age, when comparing 18 to 24-year-olds (38%) and those 55+ (59%)*.

Breakfast is an important start to the day, and it is widely recognised by global nutrition organisations that those who eat breakfast cereal on a regular basis tend to have better overall nutrition intakes and diet quality compared to those who don't1.

Cereals are fortified with vitamins and minerals, providing important micronutrients such as iron, folic acid, vitamin D and calcium1, and are often rich in fibre with most adults falling short of the daily intake2.

Eating breakfast cereal is associated with significantly higher fibre intakes, contributing around one fifth of daily fibre intakes for adults1.

For more information on the event, please contact the team at: kellanovauk@webershandwick.com

Sources

1. Derbyshire, E.J. and Ruxton, C.H.S., 2025. A systematic review of evidence on the role of ready-to-eat cereals in diet and non-communicable disease prevention. Nutrients, 17(10), p.1680. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/nu17101680 [Accessed 29 Sep. 2025].

2. Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, 2025. National Diet and Nutrition Survey: Years 12 to 15 (2019 to 2023). Department of Health and Social Care. [online] Available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/national-diet-and-nutrition-survey2019-to-2023 [Accessed 29 Sep. 2025].

Notes to Editors

Research

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,001 general consumers. The data was collected between 02/03/2026 - 04/03/2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. Censuswide adheres to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

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